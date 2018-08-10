Morneau Shepell Inc : Morneau Shepell Inc. to Host Earnings Call

Log in
08/10/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTC PINK: MSIXF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-79297CC8350CD.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 693 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 47,2 M
Debt 2018 242 M
Yield 2018 2,75%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,96x
EV / Sales 2019 2,64x
Capitalization 1 810 M
Chart MORNEAU SHEPELL INC
Duration : Period :
Morneau Shepell Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORNEAU SHEPELL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Liptrap President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gillian H. Denham Chairman
Pierre Chamberland Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Admin Solutions
Scott Milligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill Howatt Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC27.35%1 382
KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL62.40%3 828
HAYS10.01%3 735
PAGEGROUP29.52%2 510
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.78.41%830
ROBERT WALTERS PLC20.95%712
