Morningstar : Amended Current report filing

Explanatory Note On July 3, 2019, Morningstar, Inc. ("Morningstar") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Original Form 8-K") to announce that it had completed the acquisition of Ratings Acquisition Corp, an exempted company incorporated under the Laws of the Cayman Islands ("DBRS") for a purchase price of US$669 million (subject to adjustment) pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 28, 2019, by and among DBRS, Alpine Merger Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Morningstar, and Shareholder Representative Services LLC, as representative of the shareholders of DBRS. Morningstar is filing this Form 8-K/A as an amendment to the Original Form 8-K to provide audited and unaudited financial statements of DBRS and pro forma financial information required by Items 9.01(a) and (b) of Form 8-K, respectively. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. Financial Statements of Business Acquired The audited consolidated financial statements of DBRS as of and for the fiscal years ended November 30, 2018 and 2017, the related notes and the related independent auditors reports of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP thereon, as required by Item 9.01(a) of Form 8-K, are included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A and are incorporated herein by reference. The unaudited consolidated financial statements of DBRS as of and for the fiscal quarters ended February 28, 2019 and 2018 and the related notes, as required by Item 9.01(a) of Form 8-K, are included as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A and are incorporated herein by reference. Pro Forma Financial Information The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information, consisting of the statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2018, the balance sheet as of June 30, 2019, and related notes, as required by Item 9.01(b) of Form 8-K, are included as Exhibit 99.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A and are incorporated herein by reference. Not applicable Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 Ratings Acquisition Corp (operating as DBRS Group) Consolidated Financial Statements November 30, 2018 (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

