MORNINGSTAR, INC.

(MORN)
Morningstar : Amended Current report filing

09/17/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 2, 2019

MORNINGSTAR, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Illinois

000-51280

36-3297908

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

22 West Washington Street

Chicago, Illinois

60602

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(312) 696-6000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Name of Each Exchange on Which

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol

Registered

Common stock, no par value

MORN

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Explanatory Note

On July 3, 2019, Morningstar, Inc. ("Morningstar") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Original Form 8-K") to announce that it had completed the acquisition of Ratings Acquisition Corp, an exempted company incorporated under the Laws of the Cayman Islands ("DBRS") for a purchase price of US$669 million (subject to adjustment) pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 28, 2019, by and among DBRS, Alpine Merger Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Morningstar, and Shareholder Representative Services LLC, as representative of the shareholders of DBRS. Morningstar is filing this Form 8-K/A as an amendment to the Original Form 8-K to provide audited and unaudited financial statements of DBRS and pro forma financial information required by Items 9.01(a) and (b) of Form 8-K, respectively.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

  1. Financial Statements of Business Acquired

The audited consolidated financial statements of DBRS as of and for the fiscal years ended November 30, 2018 and 2017, the related notes and the related independent auditors reports of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP thereon, as required by Item 9.01(a) of Form 8-K, are included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A and are incorporated herein by reference. The unaudited consolidated financial statements of DBRS as of and for the fiscal quarters ended February 28, 2019 and 2018 and the related notes, as required by Item 9.01(a) of Form 8-K, are included as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A and are incorporated herein by reference.

  1. Pro Forma Financial Information

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information, consisting of the statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2018, the balance sheet as of June 30, 2019, and related notes, as required by Item 9.01(b) of Form 8-K, are included as Exhibit 99.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A and are incorporated herein by reference.

  1. Not applicable
  2. Exhibits
    23.1 Consent of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Independent Auditors of DBRS
  1. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of DBRS as of and for the fiscal years ended November 30, 2018 and 2017, the related notes and the related independent auditors reports of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP thereon
  2. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements of DBRS as of and for the fiscal quarters ended February 28, 2019 and 2018 and the related notes
  3. Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Information

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (the cover page XBRL tags are embedded in the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MORNINGSTAR, INC.

Date: September 17, 2019

By: /s/ Jason Dubinsky

Jason Dubinsky

Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 23.1

CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement on Form S-8 (No. 333-176203) of Morningstar, Inc. of our report dated April 15, 2019 relating to the consolidated balance sheet as of November 30, 2018 and the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss), share capital and other shareholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, of Ratings Acquisition Corp, which appears in this Current Report on Form 8-K.

We further consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement on Form S-8 (No. 333-176203) of Morningstar, Inc. of our report dated April 13, 2018 relating to the consolidated balance sheet as of November 30, 2017 and the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss), share capital and other shareholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, of Ratings Acquisition Corp, which appears in this Current Report on Form 8-K.

We also consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement on Form S-8 (No. 333-176203) of Morningstar, Inc. of our report dated August 17, 2017 relating to the consolidated balance sheet as of November 30, 2016 and the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, share capital and other shareholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, of Ratings Acquisition Corp, which appears in this Current Report on Form 8-K.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Oakville, Ontario, Canada September 17, 2019

Exhibit 99.1

Ratings Acquisition Corp

(operating as DBRS Group)

Consolidated Financial Statements

November 30, 2018

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Morningstar Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 21:31:04 UTC
