Morningstar : Announces Winners for 2019 France Fund Awards

PARIS, 27 March 2019-Morningstar France Fund Information, a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the winners for its 2019 France Fund Awards.

The annual awards recognise the retail funds and fund houses that added the most value for investors within the context of their relevant peer group in the previous year and over longer time periods. Morningstar selects the finalists using a quantitative methodology with a qualitative overlay that considers the one-, three-, and five-year performance history of all eligible funds, and adjusts returns for risk using Morningstar Risk, a measure that imposes a higher penalty for downside variation in a fund's return than it does for upside volatility.

'This year's winners have clearly demonstrated their skills and added value for investors, ' said Mathieu Caquineau, CFA, Associate Director of Manager Research, Morningstar France Fund Information. 'The winning funds and fund houses relied on experience and solid fund management strategies to deliver strong returns for investors in challenging market conditions.'

The winners for the 2019 Morningstar France Fund Awards are:

FUND HOUSE AWARDS: WINNERS : Best Fund House: Equity Unigestion Best Fund House: Fixed-Income T. Rowe Price Best Fund House: Overall First State Investments

FUND CATEGORY AWARDS: RANKING: NAME: FUND COMPANY: Best EUR Allocation Fund Winner Tikehau Income Cross Assets P Tikehau Investment Management Nominee BL-Global 75 A EUR BLI - Banque de Luxembourg Investments SA Nominee JSS GlobalSar Growth EUR P EUR acc J. Safra Sarasin Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. Best EUR Fixed-Income Fund Winner BlackRock Global Funds - Euro Corporate Bond Fund D2 EUR BlackRock (Luxembourg) SA Nominee PIMCO GIS Euro Bond Investor EUR Acc PIMCO Global Advisors (Ireland) Limited Nominee BlackRock Global Funds - Euro Bond D2 BlackRock (Luxembourg) SA Best Europe Equity Fund Winner Odey European Focus A EUR Inc Odey Asset Management LLP Nominee MFS Meridian European Value A1 EUR MFS Meridian Funds Nominee Ossiam iSTOXX EurMiniVar NR ETF 1C OSSIAM Best France Large-Cap Equity Fund Winner CD France Expertise Cholet Dupont Asset Management Nominee BSO France P Saint Olive Gestion Nominee Amundi ETF MSCI France A/I Amundi Asset Management Best France Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund Winner Moneta Micro Entreprises C Moneta Asset Management Nominee Tiepolo Rendement C La Financière Tiepolo Nominee Tiepolo PME C La Financière Tiepolo Best Global Equity Fund Winner Comgest Growth World USD Acc Comgest Asset Management Intl Ltd Nominee JOHCM Global Opportunities A USD Inc J O Hambro Capital Management Limited Nominee State Street Global Managed Volatility Equity P USD Acc State Street Global Advisors Funds Management Limited

The Morningstar fund category and fund house awards are based on Morningstar fund data as at 31 December 2018. The awards methodology emphasises the one-year period, but funds must also have delivered strong three- and five-year returns after adjusting for risk within the award peer groups in order to obtain an award. In selecting winners, fund returns are adjusted for risk using the Morningstar Risk, measure, which imposes a higher penalty for downside variation in a fund's return than it does for upside volatility.

F or the full methodology, please click here .

Some of the winning funds hold a Morningstar Analyst Rating. Morningstar Analyst Ratings are subjective in nature and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. Analyst Ratings are based on Morningstar's current expectations about future events and therefore involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Morningstar's expectations not to occur or to differ significantly from what was expected. Morningstar does not represent its Analyst Ratings to be guarantees nor should they be viewed as an assessment of a fund's or the fund's underlying securities' creditworthiness.

References to and commentary on the above-mentioned funds should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell that fund. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Morningstar France Fund Information and Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar France Fund Information is a subsidiary Morningstar, Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

