Morningstar : Announces Winners for 2019 France Fund Awards

03/27/2019

PARIS, 27 March 2019-Morningstar France Fund Information, a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the winners for its 2019 France Fund Awards.

The annual awards recognise the retail funds and fund houses that added the most value for investors within the context of their relevant peer group in the previous year and over longer time periods. Morningstar selects the finalists using a quantitative methodology with a qualitative overlay that considers the one-, three-, and five-year performance history of all eligible funds, and adjusts returns for risk using Morningstar Risk, a measure that imposes a higher penalty for downside variation in a fund's return than it does for upside volatility.

'This year's winners have clearly demonstrated their skills and added value for investors, ' said Mathieu Caquineau, CFA, Associate Director of Manager Research, Morningstar France Fund Information. 'The winning funds and fund houses relied on experience and solid fund management strategies to deliver strong returns for investors in challenging market conditions.'

The winners for the 2019 Morningstar France Fund Awards are:

FUND HOUSE AWARDS:

WINNERS :

Best Fund House: Equity

Unigestion

Best Fund House: Fixed-Income

T. Rowe Price

Best Fund House: Overall

First State Investments

FUND CATEGORY AWARDS:

RANKING:

NAME:

FUND COMPANY:

Best EUR Allocation Fund

Winner

Tikehau Income Cross Assets P

Tikehau Investment Management

Nominee

BL-Global 75 A EUR

BLI - Banque de Luxembourg Investments SA

Nominee

JSS GlobalSar Growth EUR P EUR acc

J. Safra Sarasin Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.

Best EUR Fixed-Income Fund

Winner

BlackRock Global Funds - Euro Corporate Bond Fund D2 EUR

BlackRock (Luxembourg) SA

Nominee

PIMCO GIS Euro Bond Investor EUR Acc

PIMCO Global Advisors (Ireland) Limited

Nominee

BlackRock Global Funds - Euro Bond D2

BlackRock (Luxembourg) SA

Best Europe Equity Fund

Winner

Odey European Focus A EUR Inc

Odey Asset Management LLP

Nominee

MFS Meridian European Value A1 EUR

MFS Meridian Funds

Nominee

Ossiam iSTOXX EurMiniVar NR ETF 1C

OSSIAM

Best France Large-Cap Equity Fund

Winner

CD France Expertise

Cholet Dupont Asset Management

Nominee

BSO France P

Saint Olive Gestion

Nominee

Amundi ETF MSCI France A/I

Amundi Asset Management

Best France Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund

Winner

Moneta Micro Entreprises C

Moneta Asset Management

Nominee

Tiepolo Rendement C

La Financière Tiepolo

Nominee

Tiepolo PME C

La Financière Tiepolo

Best Global Equity Fund

Winner

Comgest Growth World USD Acc

Comgest Asset Management Intl Ltd

Nominee

JOHCM Global Opportunities A USD Inc

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited

Nominee

State Street Global Managed Volatility Equity P USD Acc

State Street Global Advisors Funds Management Limited

- Ends -

Notes to Editors:

The Morningstar fund category and fund house awards are based on Morningstar fund data as at 31 December 2018. The awards methodology emphasises the one-year period, but funds must also have delivered strong three- and five-year returns after adjusting for risk within the award peer groups in order to obtain an award. In selecting winners, fund returns are adjusted for risk using the Morningstar Risk, measure, which imposes a higher penalty for downside variation in a fund's return than it does for upside volatility.

F or the full methodology, please click here .

Some of the winning funds hold a Morningstar Analyst Rating. Morningstar Analyst Ratings are subjective in nature and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. Analyst Ratings are based on Morningstar's current expectations about future events and therefore involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Morningstar's expectations not to occur or to differ significantly from what was expected. Morningstar does not represent its Analyst Ratings to be guarantees nor should they be viewed as an assessment of a fund's or the fund's underlying securities' creditworthiness.

References to and commentary on the above-mentioned funds should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell that fund. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Morningstar France Fund Information and Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar France Fund Information is a subsidiary Morningstar, Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with more than USD $193 billion in assets under advisement and management as of 31 December 2018. The company has operations in 27 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/fr-fr/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @morningstarfr.

# # #

Media Contact:
Jocelyn Jovene, +33 1 55 50 13 12 or jocelyn.jovene@morningstar.com

©2019 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Morningstar Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 13:29:15 UTC
