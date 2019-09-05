Log in
Morningstar : Appoints Libby Bernick as Head of Sustainability

0
09/05/2019

By Dieter Holger

Market intelligence firm Morningstar said Thursday that it has appointed Libby Bernick as its head of sustainability, effective Sept. 9.

Ms. Bernick will lead Morningstar's environmental, social and governance team to help develop tools for investors to align their portfolios with their values, Morningstar said.

Prior to the appointment, Ms. Bernick was managing director and global head of corporate business at Trucost, an ESG analytics firm that is part of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI).

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

Managers
