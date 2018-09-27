Morningstar : Managed Portfolios Multi-Asset Real Return Range Available on Ascentric Platform

LONDON, 27 September 2018-Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd, part of the Morningstar Investment Management group, today announced its Morningstar ® Managed Portfolios TM Multi-Asset Real Return range are now available through the Ascentric Platform for UK independent financial advisers.

'Our Multi-Asset Real Return range seeks to deliver returns above inflation and increase the worth of clients' capital over time,' said Steve Croucher, Chief Operating Officer, EMEA, Morningstar Investment Management Europe. 'We're excited this range is now available through Ascentric, whose platform allows investors access to ETFs at a lower cost. This is especially important in an environment where many assets look expensive and expected returns are low.'

'It's great to see Morningstar make their Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolios available on the Ascentric platform, as we pride ourselves in providing our users with the most comprehensive range of investment options in the market,' said Justin Blower, Ascentric's Head of Sales and Marketing. 'To deliver this differentiated approach to asset allocation, Morningstar is leveraging our unique combination of all-inclusive pricing, exchange dealing capability, and model portfolio functionality.'

Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd's Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolios are also available through the Transact and Standard Life platforms.

About Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd

Morningstar's Investment Management group is a leading provider of discretionary investment management and advisory services. Guided by seven investment principles, the group is fiercely independent, which allows it to stay focused on its mission to design portfolios that help investors reach their financial goals. The group's global investment management team works as one to apply its disciplined investment process to all strategies and portfolios, bringing together core capabilities in asset allocation, investment selection, and portfolio construction. This robust process integrates proprietary research, patented methodologies, and leading investment techniques. As of 30 June 2018, Morningstar's Investment Management group was responsible for US$203 billion* in assets under advisement and management across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, employing 200-plus professionals, more than half of which were portfolio managers or investment analysts. In addition to advisory services, the group's investment professionals build and manage model portfolios for financial advisors in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa to create strategies that incorporate a wide variety of investment objectives.

Morningstar Managed Portfolios are offered by Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority to provide services to Professional clients and is the entity providing the discretionary management services. Morningstar Managed Portfolios are intended for citizens or legal residents of the United Kingdom. These portfolios can only be made available through the use of an Investment Adviser appropriately authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. The company has operations in 27 countries.

*Includes assets under management and advisement for Morningstar Investment Management LLC, Morningstar Investment Services LLC, Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd., Morningstar Investment Management Australia Ltd., Ibbotson Associates Japan KK, and Morningstar Investment Management South Africa (PTY) LTD all of which are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Advisory services listed are provided by one or more of these entities, which are authorized in the appropriate jurisdiction to provide such services.

# # #

Media Contact:

Mary Kenefake, +44 (0) 203 1941027 or mary.kenefake@morningstar.com

©2018 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.