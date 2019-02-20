Morningstar : Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flows for January 2019

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) fund flows for January 2019. For the first time in five years, active U.S. equity funds outshone their passive counterparts, with active U.S. equity funds balancing for the month while passive U.S. equity funds had $3.8 billion in outflows. Morningstar estimates net flow for mutual funds by computing the change in assets not explained by the performance of the fund, and net flow for U.S. ETFs shares outstanding and reported net assets.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for January is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Overall, long-term flows in January bounced back with $39.0 billion in inflows after $83.0 billion of outflows in December, yet they trailed the past two January's hauls by wide margins, which were $132.0 billion in 2018 and $63.0 billion in 2017.

in inflows after of outflows in December, yet they trailed the past two January's hauls by wide margins, which were in 2018 and in 2017. Within Morningstar Category groups, taxable bond funds saw $31.5 billion in inflows this month, the group's best performance since January 2018 . In contrast to equity funds, passive taxable-bond funds received a record $27.6 billion . Meanwhile, ultrashort bond funds saw their weakest month since September 2017 , with the group collecting just $2.3 billion .

in inflows this month, the group's best performance since . In contrast to equity funds, passive taxable-bond funds received a record . Meanwhile, ultrashort bond funds saw their weakest month since , with the group collecting just . Diversified emerging-markets funds led Morningstar Categories in January with $10.9 billion in inflows, the category's best month since January 2018 . International equity funds bounced back this month with $14.2 billion of inflows after a reciprocal amount of outflows in December, most likely due in part to tax-loss selling.

in inflows, the category's best month since . International equity funds bounced back this month with of inflows after a reciprocal amount of outflows in December, most likely due in part to tax-loss selling. Among the top-10 largest U.S. fund families, Vanguard dominated with $19.7 billion in inflows. Specifically, Vanguard Total Bond Market II Index, which boasts a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Silver, saw $6.9 billion inflows this month, January's greatest inflows for a vehicle. The mild surprise from U.S. fund families in January was the weak performance of iShares, which collected just $400 million , the firm's worst showing since June 2018 .

To view the complete report, please click here.

