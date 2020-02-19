Morningstar : Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flows for January 2020

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) fund flows for January 2020. Overall, long-term funds gathered $82.8 billion in January, their best month since January 2018. Fixed-income funds continued to take in assets, building upon a record 2019. Notably, taxable-bond funds collected a record $63.6 billion for the month and accounted for nearly 77% of all long-term fund inflows in January. Morningstar estimates net flow for mutual funds by computing the change in assets not explained by the performance of the fund, and net flow for U.S. ETFs shares outstanding and reported net assets.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for January 2020 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

In January, U.S. equity funds had their worst month since February 2018 with $22.4 billion of outflows, likely due to portfolio rebalancing after a strong 2019 for U.S. equities. Investors continued to abandon active U.S. equity funds, which saw $30.3 billion in outflows, while passive U.S. equity funds netted $7.9 billion in inflows.

