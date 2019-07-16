Morningstar : Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flows for June 2019

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) fund flows for June 2019. Overall, passive U.S. equity funds saw $29.5 billion in outflows while active U.S. equity funds lost $20.2 billion to outflows. Morningstar estimates net flow for mutual funds by computing the change in assets not explained by the performance of the fund, and net flow for U.S. ETFs shares outstanding and reported net assets.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for June is available here. Highlights from the report include:

In June, long-term open-end mutual funds and ETFs rebounded with $46.0 billion in inflows after nearly $2.0 billion in outflows in May. Despite last month's dip, long-term flows were strong during 2019's first half, totaling $224.0 billion , slightly ahead of 2018's $219.0 billion .

in inflows after nearly in outflows in May. Despite last month's dip, long-term flows were strong during 2019's first half, totaling , slightly ahead of 2018's . Passive funds had their best month year-to-date, collecting $68.6 billion in June while active funds lost approximately $22.5 billion to outflows.

in June while active funds lost approximately to outflows. Taxable-bond funds recovered from May's weak demand with $37.4 billion in inflows. Among active taxable-bond funds, multisector-bond fund Pimco Income, which holds a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Silver, dominated with $1.9 billion in June inflows. It finished the first half of 2019 with $13.7 billion in inflows, more than twice that of runner-up Lord Abbett Short Duration Income.

in inflows. Among active taxable-bond funds, multisector-bond fund Pimco Income, which holds a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Silver, dominated with in June inflows. It finished the first half of 2019 with in inflows, more than twice that of runner-up Lord Abbett Short Duration Income. Among all U.S. fund families, iShares led in June with $34.6 billion in inflows, which benefitted from strong demand for its equity factor ETFs. Bronze-rated iShares Russell 1000 Value had the largest inflows of $5.0 billion , while iShares Russell 1000 Growth wasn't far behind with inflows of $4.0 billion in June. For both funds, those figures were their best monthly inflows ever.

To view the complete report, please click here.

The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with more than $210 billion in assets under advisement and management as of March 31, 2019. The company has operations in 27 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

Morningstar's Manager Research Group consists of various wholly owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC. Analyst Ratings are subjective in nature and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. Analyst Ratings are based on Morningstar's Manager Research Group's current expectations about future events and therefore involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause such expectations not to occur or to differ significantly from what was expected. Analyst Ratings are not guarantees nor should they be viewed as an assessment of a fund's or a fund's or separately managed account's underlying securities' creditworthiness. This press release is for informational purposes only; references to securities or a separately managed account investment strategy in this press release should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the securities or to invest in accordance with that strategy.

©2019 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MORN-R

Media Contact:

Rebecca Rogalski, +1 312 244-7771 or rebecca.rogalski@morningstar.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morningstar-reports-us-mutual-fund-and-etf-fund-flows-for-june-2019-300885829.html

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.