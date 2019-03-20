Morningstar : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Explanation of Responses:

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

(1) The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on March 20, 2018.

(2) The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $120.1900 to $121.1600. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, Morningstar or a shareholder of Morningstar full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(3) The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $121.1950 to $122.1750. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, Morningstar or a shareholder of Morningstar full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(4) The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $122.2000 to $122.5600. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, Morningstar or a shareholder of Morningstar full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(5) The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $121.3900 to $122.3800. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, Morningstar or a shareholder of Morningstar full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(6) The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $122.4050 to $123.0000. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, Morningstar or a shareholder of Morningstar full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(7) These shares are held in trusts for the benefit of the reporting person's children. The reporting person's spouse is trustee of the trusts.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Mansueto Joseph D C/O MORNINGSTAR, INC. 22 WEST WASHINGTON STREET CHICAGO, IL 60602 X X Executive Chairman

