MORNINGSTAR, INC.

(MORN)
Morningstar : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

03/20/2019 | 12:26pm EDT

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Mansueto Joseph D

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Morningstar, Inc. [ MORN ]

(Street)

CHICAGO, IL 60602

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

3/18/2019 3/18/2019 3/18/2019 3/19/2019

S (1)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

S (1)S (1)S (1)

400 4848 3578 8449

D

D

D

D

$120.6958 $121.6973 $122.3427

$121.999

(5)

(2)

(3)

(4)

22299994 22295146 22291568 22283119

3/19/2019

S (1)

1026

D

$122.5947

(6)

22282093

150000

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Explanation of Responses:

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

  • (1) The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on March 20, 2018.

    D

    D

    D

    DDIBy Trust (7)

  • (2) The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $120.1900 to $121.1600. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, Morningstar or a shareholder of Morningstar full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

  • (3) The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $121.1950 to $122.1750. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, Morningstar or a shareholder of Morningstar full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

  • (4) The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $122.2000 to $122.5600. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, Morningstar or a shareholder of Morningstar full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

  • (5) The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $121.3900 to $122.3800. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, Morningstar or a shareholder of Morningstar full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

  • (6) The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $122.4050 to $123.0000. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, Morningstar or a shareholder of Morningstar full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(7) These shares are held in trusts for the benefit of the reporting person's children. The reporting person's spouse is trustee of the trusts.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Mansueto Joseph D

C/O MORNINGSTAR, INC.

22 WEST WASHINGTON STREET CHICAGO, IL 60602

X

X

Executive Chairman

Signatures

/s/ Heidi Miller, by power of attorney

3/20/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Morningstar Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 16:24:10 UTC
