PitchBook : and Morningstar Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

SEATTLE, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the data provider for the private and public equity markets, and Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell. The event commemorates PitchBook and Morningstar's shared vision to provide the broadest data and analysis on the private and public markets. In response to the record growth of the private markets, a recent PitchBook survey revealed that 61% of limited partners and equity investment managers believe understanding private market investment trends is important. 66% plan to increase allocations in the private markets. PitchBook and Morningstar's comprehensive coverage of the entire investment ecosystem provides unmatched insights into the converging financial markets.

"Ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell with PitchBook symbolizes our partnership and ongoing commitment to our shared vision," said Joanna McGinley, VP of PitchBook and Morningstar strategy. "Early on, Morningstar recognized that the proliferation of private market investing would increasingly tighten the relationship between public and private markets. This led to our initial investment and later acquisition of PitchBook in 2016. PitchBook's growth has quickly validated our investment, and it remains one of the fastest growing products within Morningstar."

Underlining its mission to deliver meaningful insights into the evolving capital markets, PitchBook continues to refine and expand its private market data and research, while also integrating Morningstar public equity data and research into the PitchBook Platform. Today, PitchBook covers more than 51,000 public companies across 89 countries and has added more than 225,000 Morningstar equity research reports and models since December 2018. Together, PitchBook and Morningstar offer broad data and analysis on the private and public markets, which is a shared vision that informs innovation roadmaps.

"The private markets have grown to record levels and serve as a pipeline of tomorrow's most influential public companies. Now more than ever, understanding the private market investment landscape leads to greater success for public market investors, and vice versa," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "Today, we rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell with Morningstar, to shed light on our shared vision to provide the most comprehensive cross-market data and insights. Together, we are the authoritative voice on the convergence currently taking place."

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 24,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook.

