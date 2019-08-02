Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MorphoSys    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS

(MOR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 11:05am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.08.2019 / 17:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MorphoSys AG
Street: Semmelweisstr. 7
Postal code: 82152
City: Planegg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary Group notification due to threshold crossing only at subsidiary level.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Baillie Gifford & Co
City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.90 % 0.00 % 3.90 % 31839572
Previous notification 3.89 % 0.00 % 3.89 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006632003 1241882 % 3.90 %
Total 1241882 3.90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Baillie Gifford & Co % % %
Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited 3.01 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 Aug 2019


02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851013  02.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851013&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MORPHOSYS
11:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/31MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/29MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/26MORPHOSYS : Invitation to MorphoSys Q2 2019 Conference Call on August 7, 2019
AQ
07/25MORPHOSYS : Invitation to MorphoSys Q2 2019 Conference Call on August 7, 2019
EQ
07/24MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/15The Galapagos drugs pipeline that has drawn in Gilead
RE
07/09MORPHOSYS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/08MORPHOSYS : and Vivoryon Therapeutics Enter Agreement on Small Molecule Inhibito..
PU
07/08MORPHOSYS : and Vivoryon Therapeutics Enter Agreement on Small Molecule Inhibito..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63,7 M
EBIT 2019 -106 M
Net income 2019 -104 M
Finance 2019 364 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -41,9x
EV / Sales2019 48,6x
EV / Sales2020 26,8x
Capitalization 3 461 M
Chart MORPHOSYS
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 104,75  €
Last Close Price 109,30  €
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon E. Moroney Chief Executive Officer
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Markus Enzelberger Chief Scientific Officer
Wendy S. Johnson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORPHOSYS23.22%3 829
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC36.19%30 992
LONZA GROUP34.00%25 504
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 342
INCYTE CORPORATION33.43%18 248
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION82.30%14 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group