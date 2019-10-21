Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MorphoSys    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS

(MOR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MorphoSys : Invitation to MorphoSys Q3 2019 Conference Call on October 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

October 21, 2019 / 10:01 pm, CEST

Planegg/Munich, Germany, October 21, 2019

Invitation to MorphoSys Q3 2019 Conference Call on October 30, 2019

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; Nasdaq: MOR) will publish its first nine months' 2019 results on October 29, 2019 at 10:00pm CET (9:00pm GMT; 5:00pm EDT).

The Management team of MorphoSys AG will host a conference call and webcast on October 30, 2019 at 2:00pm CET (1:00pm GMT; 9:00am EDT) to present MorphoSys's third quarter results 2019 and provide further details on the Company's latest developments.

Date of the conference call: Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Time: 2:00pm CET (1:00pm GMT, 9:00am EDT)
Dial-in numbers:
Germany: +49 69 201 744 220
United Kingdom: +44 203 009 2470
USA: +1 877 423 0830
Participant PIN: 97683318#

Participants are kindly requested to dial in up to 10 minutes before the call to ensure a secure line and a prompt start.

The presentation slides and webcast link will be available at the Company's website at http://www.morphosys.com/conference-calls

A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys:
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 29 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary product candidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), has been granted U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has approximately 370 employees. More information at https://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R), LanthioPep(R) and ENFORCERTM are trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

MorphoSys forward looking statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys's results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys's expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements (including that MorphoSys may fail to obtain regulatory approval for tafasitamab (MOR208) and that data from MorphoSys's ongoing clinical research programs may not support registration or further development of its product candidates due to safety, efficacy or other reasons), MorphoSys's reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Disclaimer

MorphoSys AG published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 20:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MORPHOSYS
04:31pMORPHOSYS : Invitation to MorphoSys Q3 2019 Conference Call on October 30, 2019
PU
04:05pMORPHOSYS : Invitation to MorphoSys Q3 2019 Conference Call on October 30, 2019
EQ
10/15MORPHOSYS AG : Correction of a release from 11/10/2019 according to Article 40, ..
EQ
10/14MORPHOSYS : and I-Mab Biopharma Announce IND Clearance to Initiate Clinical Tria..
PU
10/14MORPHOSYS : and I-Mab Biopharma Announce IND Clearance to Initiate Clinical Tria..
EQ
10/11MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
10/11MORPHOSYS AG : Correction of a release from 03/06/2019 according to Article 40, ..
EQ
10/09MORPHOSYS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/08MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
09/30MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74,2 M
EBIT 2019 -96,4 M
Net income 2019 -92,6 M
Finance 2019 358 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -32,5x
EV / Sales2019 37,1x
EV / Sales2020 24,2x
Capitalization 3 107 M
Chart MORPHOSYS
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 119,92  €
Last Close Price 98,10  €
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Kress Chief Executive Officer
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Markus Enzelberger Chief Scientific Officer
Wendy S. Johnson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORPHOSYS12.37%3 526
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.52%28 109
LONZA GROUP31.76%25 271
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 657
INCYTE CORPORATION22.28%16 724
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.25%14 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group