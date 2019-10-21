MorphoSys : Invitation to MorphoSys Q3 2019 Conference Call on October 30, 2019

October 21, 2019 / 10:01 pm, CEST

Planegg/Munich, Germany, October 21, 2019

Invitation to MorphoSys Q3 2019 Conference Call on October 30, 2019

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; Nasdaq: MOR) will publish its first nine months' 2019 results on October 29, 2019 at 10:00pm CET (9:00pm GMT; 5:00pm EDT).

The Management team of MorphoSys AG will host a conference call and webcast on October 30, 2019 at 2:00pm CET (1:00pm GMT; 9:00am EDT) to present MorphoSys's third quarter results 2019 and provide further details on the Company's latest developments.

Date of the conference call: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Time: 2:00pm CET (1:00pm GMT, 9:00am EDT) Dial-in numbers: Germany: +49 69 201 744 220 United Kingdom: +44 203 009 2470 USA: +1 877 423 0830 Participant PIN: 97683318#

Participants are kindly requested to dial in up to 10 minutes before the call to ensure a secure line and a prompt start.



The presentation slides and webcast link will be available at the Company's website at http://www.morphosys.com/conference-calls

A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.



About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 29 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary product candidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), has been granted U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has approximately 370 employees. More information at https://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R), LanthioPep(R) and ENFORCERTM are trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

MorphoSys forward looking statements

