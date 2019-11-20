MorphoSys : Markus Enzelberger, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys, Announces His Departure

Media Release

Planegg/Munich, Germany, November 20, 2019

Markus Enzelberger, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys,

Announces His Departure

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; Nasdaq: MOR) today announced that Dr. Markus Enzelberger, the company's Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), has decided to step down as CSO and member of the company's Management Board to explore new opportunities. Dr. Enzelberger will leave MorphoSys on February 29, 2020. Following Dr. Enzelberger's departure, the MorphoSys research organization will be integrated into the Clinical Development segment under the lead of Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer.

Dr. Enzelberger joined MorphoSys in 2002 and served in various leadership positions within the Company's R&D organization until taking up the position of Senior Vice President Discovery, Alliances and Technologies in 2012. In this position he was responsible for the drug discovery activities for both MorphoSys's proprietary and partnered programs as well as for technology development before being appointed CSO in November 2017.

In accepting Dr. Enzelberger's decision, Dr. Marc Cluzel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys said, "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Markus for his exceptional dedication and loyalty over the past 17 years. MorphoSys today rests on a solid foundation of outstanding science and technology expertise, which was substantially shaped by Markus' long-standing commitment and leadership."

Dr. Jean-Paul Kress, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys adds, "It is thanks to our market leadership in antibody technologies that MorphoSys today is able to progress on its successful growth trajectory and to advance the transformation into a commercial-stage company. Although our tenures only briefly overlapped, I would like to acknowledge Markus' vital contribution and the gratitude I and my colleagues of the management board owe him."

"It has been a privilege to be part of the MorphoSys success story and I am immensely proud of how we have been able to build up and leverage our strong research capabilities to grow the organization." says Dr. Enzelberger. "While I'm looking forward to new opportunities to share my knowledge, I am convinced that MorphoSys is in very good hands to achieve the next stage of its evolution into an integrated biopharmaceutical company. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and all my colleagues for their trust on this exceptional journey."

About Markus Enzelberger

Dr. Enzelberger joined MorphoSys in 2002. From 2012 to 2017 he acted as Senior Vice President Discovery, Alliances and Technologies, taking responsibility for discovery programs for MorphoSys's partners and MorphoSys's proprietary pipeline as well as for the technology development. He was appointed Chief Scientific Officer in November 2017. Dr. Enzelberger is co-inventor of the HuCAL Platinum and the Ylanthia libraries and worked on Guselkumab and many other programs within MorphoSys's pipeline. His new areas of responsibility included discovery, technology development, protein sciences, manufacturing and alliance management.

