MorphoSys AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/17/2019 | 10:05am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.01.2019 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Malte
Last name(s): Peters

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MorphoSys AG

b) LEI
529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
103.40 EUR 33811.80 EUR
103.30 EUR 67868.10 EUR
103.20 EUR 5779.20 EUR
103.50 EUR 7141.50 EUR
103.30 EUR 12602.60 EUR
103.30 EUR 5268.30 EUR
103.30 EUR 1859.40 EUR
103.30 EUR 9503.60 EUR
103.30 EUR 3202.30 EUR
103.30 EUR 13842.20 EUR
103.30 EUR 12292.70 EUR
103.30 EUR 12602.60 EUR
103.30 EUR 9297.00 EUR
103.30 EUR 3305.60 EUR
103.30 EUR 3305.60 EUR
103.30 EUR 8677.20 EUR
103.30 EUR 10020.10 EUR
103.30 EUR 12602.60 EUR
103.30 EUR 12912.50 EUR
103.20 EUR 18885.60 EUR
103.20 EUR 23529.60 EUR
103.20 EUR 10836.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 13312.80 EUR
103.20 EUR 15480.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 24045.60 EUR
103.20 EUR 17337.60 EUR
103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 16512.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 10216.80 EUR
103.20 EUR 16305.60 EUR
103.20 EUR 9288.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 8772.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 8772.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 22084.80 EUR
103.20 EUR 12280.80 EUR
103.20 EUR 14448.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 28896.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 2373.60 EUR
103.20 EUR 12796.80 EUR
103.20 EUR 17647.20 EUR
103.20 EUR 22807.20 EUR
103.20 EUR 5056.80 EUR
103.20 EUR 19195.20 EUR
103.20 EUR 12590.40 EUR
103.20 EUR 8152.80 EUR
103.20 EUR 19195.20 EUR
103.20 EUR 19195.20 EUR
103.20 EUR 11971.20 EUR
103.20 EUR 6501.60 EUR
103.20 EUR 4024.80 EUR
103.20 EUR 4231.20 EUR
103.20 EUR 16924.80 EUR
103.20 EUR 4334.40 EUR
103.00 EUR 26265.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 11433.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 11433.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 4532.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 12566.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 1133.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 8549.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 8034.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 25956.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 3193.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 17819.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 98659.20 EUR
103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 6398.40 EUR
103.20 EUR 10113.60 EUR
103.20 EUR 2476.80 EUR
103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR
103.20 EUR 3199.20 EUR
103.50 EUR 12937.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
103.21 EUR 980978.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


17.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48421  17.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
