MorphoSys AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

17.01.2019 / 16:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Malte Last name(s): Peters

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MorphoSys AG

b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006632003

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 103.40 EUR 33811.80 EUR 103.30 EUR 67868.10 EUR 103.20 EUR 5779.20 EUR 103.50 EUR 7141.50 EUR 103.30 EUR 12602.60 EUR 103.30 EUR 5268.30 EUR 103.30 EUR 1859.40 EUR 103.30 EUR 9503.60 EUR 103.30 EUR 3202.30 EUR 103.30 EUR 13842.20 EUR 103.30 EUR 12292.70 EUR 103.30 EUR 12602.60 EUR 103.30 EUR 9297.00 EUR 103.30 EUR 3305.60 EUR 103.30 EUR 3305.60 EUR 103.30 EUR 8677.20 EUR 103.30 EUR 10020.10 EUR 103.30 EUR 12602.60 EUR 103.30 EUR 12912.50 EUR 103.20 EUR 18885.60 EUR 103.20 EUR 23529.60 EUR 103.20 EUR 10836.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 13312.80 EUR 103.20 EUR 15480.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 24045.60 EUR 103.20 EUR 17337.60 EUR 103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 16512.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 10216.80 EUR 103.20 EUR 16305.60 EUR 103.20 EUR 9288.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 8772.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 8772.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 22084.80 EUR 103.20 EUR 12280.80 EUR 103.20 EUR 14448.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 28896.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 2373.60 EUR 103.20 EUR 12796.80 EUR 103.20 EUR 17647.20 EUR 103.20 EUR 22807.20 EUR 103.20 EUR 5056.80 EUR 103.20 EUR 19195.20 EUR 103.20 EUR 12590.40 EUR 103.20 EUR 8152.80 EUR 103.20 EUR 19195.20 EUR 103.20 EUR 19195.20 EUR 103.20 EUR 11971.20 EUR 103.20 EUR 6501.60 EUR 103.20 EUR 4024.80 EUR 103.20 EUR 4231.20 EUR 103.20 EUR 16924.80 EUR 103.20 EUR 4334.40 EUR 103.00 EUR 26265.00 EUR 103.00 EUR 11433.00 EUR 103.00 EUR 11433.00 EUR 103.00 EUR 4532.00 EUR 103.00 EUR 12566.00 EUR 103.00 EUR 1133.00 EUR 103.00 EUR 8549.00 EUR 103.00 EUR 8034.00 EUR 103.00 EUR 25956.00 EUR 103.00 EUR 3193.00 EUR 103.00 EUR 17819.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 98659.20 EUR 103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 6398.40 EUR 103.20 EUR 10113.60 EUR 103.20 EUR 2476.80 EUR 103.20 EUR 2064.00 EUR 103.20 EUR 3199.20 EUR 103.50 EUR 12937.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 103.21 EUR 980978.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

