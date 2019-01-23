Log in
MORPHOSYS AG (MOR)
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/23/2019 | 11:05am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.01.2019 / 17:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MorphoSys AG
Street: Semmelweisstr. 7
Postal code: 82152
City: Planegg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Invesco Ltd
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.98 % 0.00 % 2.98 % 31839572
Previous notification 3.00 % 0.00 % 3.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006632003 0 949367 0.00 % 2.98 %
Total 949367 2.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company(US), Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
Invesco Advisers, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company(US), Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
Invesco Capital Management LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Jan 2019


23.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768717  23.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768717&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74,6 M
EBIT 2018 -51,1 M
Net income 2018 -53,6 M
Finance 2018 426 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 38,2x
EV / Sales 2019 36,6x
Capitalization 3 273 M
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 106 €
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon E. Moroney Chief Executive Officer
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Markus Enzelberger Chief Scientific Officer
Wendy S. Johnson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG15.57%3 721
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC7.48%24 978
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 698
LONZA GROUP7.34%20 405
INCYTE CORPORATION21.61%16 456
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.29.92%11 417
