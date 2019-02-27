Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MorphoSys AG    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 11:35am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.02.2019 / 17:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MorphoSys AG
Street: Semmelweisstr. 7
Postal code: 82152
City: Planegg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Schroders plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Feb 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.95 % 0.00 % 2.95 % 31839572
Previous notification 3.03 % 0.00 % 3.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006632003 939454 % 2.95 %
Total 939454 2.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management Limited % % %
 
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Unit Trusts Limited % % %
 
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International holdings Limited % % %
Schroder International Finance B.V. % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Europe) S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 Feb 2019


27.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

781635  27.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=781635&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MORPHOSYS AG
11:35aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08:06aMORPHOSYS : Announces that its Licensee Janssen Has Received U.S. FDA Approval f..
EQ
02/22MORPHOSYS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
02/21MORPHOSYS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
EQ
02/21MORPHOSYS : CEO Simon Moroney announces his retirement
AQ
02/19AD HOC : Simon Moroney, CEO and Co-Founder of MorphoSys, Announces His Intention..
EQ
02/19MORPHOSYS : Simon Moroney, CEO and Co-Founder of MorphoSys, Announces His Intent..
EQ
02/14MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
02/06MERCK : MorphoSys Announces Appointment of David Trexler as President and Member..
AQ
02/05MORPHOSYS : Announces Appointment of David Trexler as President and Member of th..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74,6 M
EBIT 2018 -53,3 M
Net income 2018 -52,2 M
Finance 2018 455 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 33,2x
EV / Sales 2019 39,1x
Capitalization 2 929 M
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 106 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon E. Moroney Chief Executive Officer
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Markus Enzelberger Chief Scientific Officer
Wendy S. Johnson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG3.43%3 332
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.37%27 888
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 419
LONZA GROUP16.92%22 161
INCYTE CORPORATION36.63%18 344
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION46.78%11 648
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.