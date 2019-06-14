|
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06/14/2019 | 11:05am EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.06.2019 / 17:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|MorphoSys AG
|Street:
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|Postal code:
|82152
|City:
|Planegg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900493806K77LRE72
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary Group notification due to threshold crossing only at subsidiary level.
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Baillie Gifford & Co
City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.90 %
|0.00 %
|3.90 %
|31839572
|Previous notification
|3.89 %
|0.00 %
|3.89 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006632003
|
|1241374
| %
|3.90 %
|Total
|1241374
|3.90 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Baillie Gifford & Co
| %
| %
| %
|Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited
|3.005 %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
14.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|
|82152 Planegg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
824733 14.06.2019
© EQS 2019
|
|Latest news on MORPHOSYS AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
71,9 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
-96,7 M
|
Net income 2019
|
-91,8 M
|
Finance 2019
|
381 M
|
Yield 2019
|
-
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
-
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
31,5x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
21,0x
|
Capitalization
|
2 649 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
12
|Average target price
|
95,4 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
15%