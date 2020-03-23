Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MorphoSys AG    MOR   DE0006632003

MORPHOSYS AG

(MOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 11:10am EDT
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020-03-23T15:00:18Z

MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: MorphoSys AG
Street: Semmelweisstr. 7
Postal code: 82152
City: Planegg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Increase in Share Capital

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS)
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware., United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

13 March 2020

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.92 % 0.00 % 4.92 % 32890046
Previous notification 6.18 % 0.00 % 6.18 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006632003 1618877 0.00 4.92 % 0.00 %
Total 1618877 4.92 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Date

19 March 2020
keine Auswahl

Disclaimer

MorphoSys AG published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 15:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MORPHOSYS AG
11:10aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
11:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/19MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
03/19MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/18MORPHOSYS : SEC Filing (20-F) - Annual Report by Foreign Private Issuer
PU
03/18MORPHOSYS : Presents Results for Fiscal Year 2019
PU
03/18MORPHOSYS : Presents Results for Fiscal Year 2019
EQ
03/18MORPHOSYS AG : Annual results
CO
03/13MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
PU
03/13MORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 294 M
EBIT 2020 12,1 M
Net income 2020 3,85 M
Finance 2020 749 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 399x
EV / Sales2020 6,54x
EV / Sales2021 6,63x
Capitalization 2 670 M
Chart MORPHOSYS AG
Duration : Period :
MorphoSys AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORPHOSYS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 134,38  €
Last Close Price 81,80  €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Kress CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Marc Cluzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Wendy S. Johnson Member-Supervisory Board
Frank M. Morich Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORPHOSYS AG-35.49%2 857
LONZA GROUP-3.74%25 633
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-40.67%17 675
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-12.60%17 202
CELLTRION, INC.4.81%16 242
INCYTE CORPORATION-23.32%14 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group