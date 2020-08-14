Log in
Morris : COMPLETION OF THE DISPOSAL OF JENNIFER CONVERTIBLES INC. AND THE RECEIVABLES DISPOSAL

08/14/2020 | 05:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

COMPLETION OF THE DISPOSAL OF JENNIFER CONVERTIBLES

INC. AND THE RECEIVABLES DISPOSAL

Reference is made to the announcement of Morris Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 March 2020 and the Company's circular dated 3 July 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to the Disposal and the Receivables Disposal, and the Company's announcement dated 21 July 2020 in relation to the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") held on 21 July 2020. Unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

Further to the approval of the Disposal and the Receivables Disposal by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM, the Board is pleased to announce that the Disposal and Receivables Disposal were completed on 14 August 2020. With effect from Disposal Completion, all members of the Target Group have ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company and their financial results, assets and liabilities will no longer be consolidated into the Group's financial statements.

By order of the Board

Morris Holdings Limited

Wu Yueming

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Zeng Jin, Mr. Shen Zhidong and Mr. Wu Yueming; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Haifeng, Mr. Chu Guodi and Mr. Qian Jun.

Disclaimer

Morris Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:07:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 980 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2019 -140 M -20,2 M -20,2 M
Net Debt 2019 417 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,11x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 91,8 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 065
Free-Float 20,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Ge Bing Zou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meijuan Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jin Zeng Executive Director, SVP & Head-Production
Zhidong Shen Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Hai Feng Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
