Morris : COMPLETION OF THE DISPOSAL OF JENNIFER CONVERTIBLES INC. AND THE RECEIVABLES DISPOSAL

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

COMPLETION OF THE DISPOSAL OF JENNIFER CONVERTIBLES

INC. AND THE RECEIVABLES DISPOSAL

Reference is made to the announcement of Morris Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 March 2020 and the Company's circular dated 3 July 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to the Disposal and the Receivables Disposal, and the Company's announcement dated 21 July 2020 in relation to the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") held on 21 July 2020. Unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

Further to the approval of the Disposal and the Receivables Disposal by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM, the Board is pleased to announce that the Disposal and Receivables Disposal were completed on 14 August 2020. With effect from Disposal Completion, all members of the Target Group have ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company and their financial results, assets and liabilities will no longer be consolidated into the Group's financial statements.

Morris Holdings Limited

Wu Yueming

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020