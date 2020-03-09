Morris : DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND PROFIT WARNING 0 03/09/2020 | 07:23am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED 慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1575) DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND PROFIT WARNING DATE OF BOARD MEETING The board of directors (the "Board") of Morris Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the release of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ("Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the publication of the same on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company, and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any. PROFIT WARNING

This section of the announcement is made by the Group pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules ") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board of the Company would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders ") and potential investors that, based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 of the Group and the information currently available to the Company, the Group expects to record a significant loss attributable to the Shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2019 as compared to a profit attributable to the Shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2018. The turnaround from profit to a loss is primarily due to the significant decline in sales revenue of the Group as a result of the US-China trade tensions that have dampened consumer sentiment and continuing uncertainties in the international trade environment. - 1 - The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board according to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the information available to the Board as at the date of this announcement, which have not been reviewed or audited by the auditor of the Company and are subject to adjustment. The Company is in the process of preparing and finalising the Group's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019. Details of the Group's financial information for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be disclosed in its annual results announcement which is expected to be published on 24 March 2020. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company and, in case of doubt, to seek independent advice from professional or financial advisers. By order of the Board Morris Holdings Limited Zou Gebing Chairman, chief executive officer and executive Director Hong Kong, 9 March 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Wu Yueming, Mr. Zeng Jin and Mr. Shen Zhidong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pang Wing Hong, Mr. Chu Guodi and Mr. Liu Haifeng. - 2 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Morris Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 11:22:01 UTC