Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Morris Holdings Limited    1575   KYG627281036

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1575)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/05
0.134 HKD   0.00%
07:23aMORRIS : Date of board meeting and profit warning
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Morris : DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND PROFIT WARNING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

AND

PROFIT WARNING

  1. DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Morris Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the release of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ("Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the publication of the same on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company, and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

  1. PROFIT WARNING
    This section of the announcement is made by the Group pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
    The Board of the Company would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 of the Group and the information currently available to the Company, the Group expects to record a significant loss attributable to the Shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2019 as compared to a profit attributable to the Shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2018. The turnaround from profit to a loss is primarily due to the significant decline in sales revenue of the Group as a result of the US-China trade tensions that have dampened consumer sentiment and continuing uncertainties in the international trade environment.

- 1 -

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board according to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the information available to the Board as at the date of this announcement, which have not been reviewed or audited by the auditor of the Company and are subject to adjustment. The Company is in the process of preparing and finalising the Group's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019. Details of the Group's financial information for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be disclosed in its annual results announcement which is expected to be published on 24 March 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company and, in case of doubt, to seek independent advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Morris Holdings Limited

Zou Gebing

Chairman, chief executive officer

and executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Wu Yueming, Mr. Zeng Jin and Mr. Shen Zhidong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pang Wing Hong, Mr. Chu Guodi and Mr. Liu Haifeng.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Morris Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 11:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:23aMORRIS : Date of board meeting and profit warning
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 216 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 45,2%
P/E ratio 2018 0,55x
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 119 M
Chart MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Morris Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,13  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ge Bing Zou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu Ling Peng Chief Financial Officer
Jin Zeng Executive Director, SVP & Head-Production
Zhidong Shen Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Hai Feng Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%17
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-15.00%3 986
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-2.69%3 865
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.0.68%2 728
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-0.25%2 006
HEALTHCARE CO., LTD.28.85%1 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group