Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Morses Club PLC    MCL   GB00BZ6C4F71

MORSES CLUB PLC

(MCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Morses Club : Thousands locked out of accounts as UK watchdog keeps Wirecard curbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 10:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich

By Huw Jones and Iain Withers

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday that Wirecard was addressing its concerns but restrictions on the collapsed German payments company's services would remain in place for now.

Several British fintech firms have been forced to suspend services following the FCA's restrictions on Wirecard, leaving hundreds of thousands of accounts blocked.

"We cannot lift the restrictions without reassuring ourselves that the firm has been able to satisfy all our concerns, for example that all clients' money is safe. We hope to be able to issue an update soon," the FCA said in a statement.

Wirecard said on Saturday it would proceed with business activities after filing for insolvency and an administrator was appointed on Monday.

The FCA said its teams have been working with Wirecard and other international and UK authorities over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for Wirecard UK said it was working with the FCA to lift the suspension as quickly as possible.

Firms providing finance to poorer and vulnerable Britons who have difficulty accessing mainstream banking are among those hit, including Pockit and U Account, part of subprime lender Morses Club.

The government said anyone worried about not being able to receive welfare payments should contact its helplines.

Wirecard's woes have forced some firms to accelerate existing projects to switch to other services, including card provider Curve which said on Monday its services were back online.

But industry forum Emerging Payments Association (EPA) warned it could take months for others to do the same and urged the FCA to lift its Wirecard freeze as soon as possible.

"We predict dozens of corporate failures, hundreds of job losses and significant reductions in tax payments, unless it is removed right away," EPA said in a letter to the FCA.

Martin Lewis, founder of consumer website moneysavingexpert.com, said there was a reasonable expectation that consumers affected would get access to their money again by Wednesday or Thursday.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Iain Withers; Editing by David Evans and David Clarke)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORSES CLUB PLC -8.16% 45 Delayed Quote.-64.23%
WIRECARD AG 163.97% 3.39 Delayed Quote.-98.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MORSES CLUB PLC
10:06aLondon shares dip as global COVID-19 deaths cross half a million
RE
10:01aMORSES CLUB : Thousands locked out of accounts as UK watchdog keeps Wirecard cur..
RE
02:36aMorses Club digital accounts frozen after Wirecard collapse
RE
02:19aMORSES CLUB : Statement on FCA's Suspension of Wirecard UK
PU
05/21Britons spurned by banks caught in a coronavirus credit crunch
RE
03/30MORSES CLUB : Update re COVID-19
PU
03/17MORSES CLUB : Reconfirming Market Guidance
PU
03/17MORSES CLUB : Director changes
PU
2019Castleton Technology Shares Dive After Profit Warning; ProPhotonix Awarded Fi..
DJ
2019MORSES CLUB : Interim results for the 27 weeks ended 31 Aug 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 137 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 18,0 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,25x
Yield 2020 12,7%
Capitalization 64,3 M 79,3 M 79,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 547
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart MORSES CLUB PLC
Duration : Period :
Morses Club PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORSES CLUB PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 161,75 GBX
Last Close Price 49,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 271%
Spread / Average Target 230%
Spread / Lowest Target 206%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Mark Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Ashley Karle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Andrew Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Graham Knowles Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORSES CLUB PLC-64.23%79
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%23 023
ORIX CORPORATION-23.83%16 037
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-42.62%14 908
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-40.60%12 486
ACOM CO., LTD.-14.69%6 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group