Mortgage Advice Bureau : Block Admission Application

29 March 2019

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc ('MAB' or the 'Company')

Block Admission Application

The Company announces that a block admission application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of 1,068,888 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ('Shares') to trading on AIM.

Admission is expected to become effective on 3 April 2019.

The Shares admitted under the block admission will be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of share options under the Mortgage Advice Bureau Executive Option Plan and will rank pari passuin all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) Plc Tel: +44 (0)1332 525007 Peter Brodnicki - Chief Executive Ben Thompson - Managing Director David Preece - Chief Operating Officer Lucy Tilley - Finance Director

Numis Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Stephen Westgate / Hugo Rubinstein (Corporate Finance)

Michael Burke (Corporate Broking)

Media Enquiries:

investorrelations@mab.org.uk