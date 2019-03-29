Log in
MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC

MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC

(MAB1)
03/28
577 GBp   +1.41%
Mortgage Advice Bureau : Block Admission Application

03/29/2019 | 05:42am EDT

29 March 2019

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc ('MAB' or the 'Company')

Block Admission Application

The Company announces that a block admission application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of 1,068,888 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ('Shares') to trading on AIM.

Admission is expected to become effective on 3 April 2019.

The Shares admitted under the block admission will be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of share options under the Mortgage Advice Bureau Executive Option Plan and will rank pari passuin all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) Plc

Tel: +44 (0)1332 525007

Peter Brodnicki - Chief Executive

Ben Thompson - Managing Director

David Preece - Chief Operating Officer

Lucy Tilley - Finance Director

Numis Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Stephen Westgate / Hugo Rubinstein (Corporate Finance)

Michael Burke (Corporate Broking)

Media Enquiries:

investorrelations@mab.org.uk

Disclaimer

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 09:41:07 UTC
