MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC

(MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau : Exercise of Options and Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/10/2019 | 05:08am EDT

10 July 2019

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc ('MAB' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Options and Sale of Ordinary Shares and

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (AIM: MAB1.L), announces that options to subscribe for 157,790 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares' and the 'Options') have today been exercised by certain employees, including certain Directors. The Options were issued pursuant to the Mortgage Advice Bureau Executive Share Option Plan, under the Company's existing block listing. Following the exercise of Options, certain employees, including certain Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities, have sold Ordinary Shares. The details of the exercise of Options and sale of Ordinary Shares by certain Directors are set out below.

Initial holding (1)

Options exercised(2)

Ordinary Shares sold(3)

Resultant holding(1)

Director

Number of Ordinary Shares

Percentage of issued share capital

Number of Ordinary Shares

Percentage of issued share capital

David Preece(4)

1,524,800

2.96

72,665

72,655

1,524,800

2.95

Lucy Tilley(5)

17,115

0.03

18,836

18,836

17,115

0.03

(1) Including those shares held by members of the shareholder's family as defined in the AIM Rules for Companies and those held in the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

(2) Pursuant to the Mortgage Advice Bureau Executive Share Option Plan.

(3) By the Director and/or his/her connected persons. David Preece has only exercised and sold 72,665 out of a total of 257,092 options that have vested this year. Lucy Tilley has only exercised and sold 18,836 out of a total of 125,054 options that have vested this year.

(4) David Preece also holds options over 244,324 Ordinary Shares.

(5) Lucy Tilley also holds options over 269,217 Ordinary Shares.

Following today's issue of shares, the Company has a total of 51,612,261 Ordinary Shares in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1) David Preece

2) Lucy Tilley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1) Non-executive Director

2) Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc

b)

LEI

2138008AY1RA61T6W960

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

ISIN: GB00BQSBH502

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

No. of shares

1) 160 pence
2) 219 pence

1) 72,665
2) 18,836

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Volume: 91,501

Price: 172 pence per share (weighted average)

e)

Date of the transaction

10 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1) David Preece

2) Lucy Tilley

3) Bruce Tilley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1) Non-executive Director

2) Chief Financial Officer

3) Person closely associated with Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (Lucy Tilley, Chief Financial Officer)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc

b)

LEI

2138008AY1RA61T6W960

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

ISIN: GB00BQSBH502

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

No. of shares

1) 590 pence
2) 590 pence
3) 590 pence

1) 72,665

2) 15,602

3) 3,234

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Volume: 91,501

Price: 590 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

10 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc +44 (0)1332 525007

Peter Brodnicki, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Thompson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Lucy Tilley, Chief Financial Officer

Nominated Adviser and Broker:

Numis Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Stephen Westgate / Hugo Rubinstein (Corporate Finance)

Michael Burke (Corporate Broking)

Media Enquiries:

investorrelations@mab.org.uk

Disclaimer

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 09:07:08 UTC
