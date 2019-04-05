Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC    MAB1   GB00BQSBH502

MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC

(MAB1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/05 06:46:49 am
542.8002 GBp   -2.37%
07:17aMORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Halifax House Price Index April 2019
PU
03/29MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Nationwide House Price Index April 2019
PU
03/29MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Block Admission Application
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mortgage Advice Bureau : Halifax House Price Index April 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 07:17am EDT

Brian Murphy, head of lending for Mortgage Advice Bureau, said:

'The data released from Halifax this morning does highlight just how mercurial month on month price movements can be. That said, the quarterly figure for the first three months of 2019 suggests a more resilient picture, which given the ongoing political turbulence is perhaps reassuring. There is, however, the distinct possibility that the lack of homes for sale in many parts of the UK is providing support for pricing. Also, let's not forget that last March, we were all shivering in the grip of 'the Beast from the East' with its concomitant impact on housing market activity. Therefore, whilst the annualised growth figure is encouraging at first glance, there's a possibility that it doesn't perhaps provide an accurate picture of market movements over the past twelve months, given the unusual circumstances of the same period last year.

Looking at the lower level of mortgage approval figures, whilst it's easy to suggest that Brexit uncertainty is the major cause, the lower levels of homes currently available could be another obvious contributory factor, as this somewhat reduces buyer choice. However, those who are moving home at the moment are likely to find that lender competition has seen rates remain low, providing a silver lining in otherwise cloudy times.'

To read the full report, click here.

Disclaimer

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 11:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HO
07:17aMORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Halifax House Price Index April 2019
PU
03/29MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Nationwide House Price Index April 2019
PU
03/29MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Block Admission Application
PU
03/07MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Halifax House Price Index March 2019
PU
02/28MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Nationwide House Price Index March 2019
PU
02/28MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : National Mortgage Index February 2019
PU
02/25MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
02/18MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Rightmove House Price February 2019
PU
02/07MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Halifax House Price Index February 2019
PU
01/25MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : New Investor Website
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 136 M
EBIT 2019 17,3 M
Net income 2019 14,7 M
Finance 2019 30,0 M
Yield 2019 4,72%
P/E ratio 2019 19,38
P/E ratio 2020 16,89
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 277 M
Chart MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC
Duration : Period :
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,53  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Christopher Steven Brodnicki Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Christina Mary Innes Ker Non-Executive Chairman
David Robert Preece Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lucy Claire Tilley Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Richard Symonds Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC13.40%390
BLACKROCK INC12.48%69 280
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)9.31%49 031
UBS GROUP3.15%47 723
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD17.28%26 263
STATE STREET CORPORATION8.83%25 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About