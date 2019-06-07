Mortgage Advice Bureau : Halifax House Price Index June 2019

Brian Murphy, head of lending for Mortgage Advice Bureau, said:

'The latest report from Halifax this morning suggests a very modest month on month average increase, and similarly a slight rise in terms of quarterly change. The year on year increase is more significant, but this is likely to be the result of those areas of the country which are experiencing more buoyant conditions, such as the Midlands, North and Wales, contributing to an increase in the average figure. Also, it's possible that the lower than average figure for the same period last year has contributed towards a slightly skewed annual increase.

'That all said, this morning's figures potentially indicate an ongoing trend of resilience in terms of the continued political turbulence, as those who are currently moving are deciding to do so regardless of what's going on in the headlines. Supported by strong economic fundamentals and a competitive lending market, although we're not seeing fireworks in the housing market at the moment, the continued stability we're observing is likely to be held as a positive by many.'

