Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC    MAB1   GB00BQSBH502

MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC

(MAB1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mortgage Advice Bureau : Halifax House Price Index September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Brian Murphy, Head of Lending for Mortgage Advice Bureau, said:

'This morning's report from Halifax suggests that average values remained broadly stable in August in a modest year on year increase. The steady overall picture can probably be attributed to some regions of the UK, such as Wales, Scotland, East Midlands, Yorkshire and North West performing much better than London and many parts of the South East over the summer months. A highly nuanced and divergent picture has been the case for quite some time now, therefore it's not surprising to see flat growth at a headline level continuing, albeit that the view from the ground in some parts of the UK may well be very different. Having said that, it's entirely possible that the ongoing lack of properties for sale in some areas has also provided some support for values.

While events in Westminster this week potentially point to an unpredictable few weeks ahead, once certainty around our EU exit timetable is known it's widely anticipated that those would-be home movers who are currently 'waiting to see' will take decisive action. Having said that, as some regions of the UK are clearly still seeing active markets, then there are still significant numbers of buyers and sellers who are 'keeping calm and carrying on' regardless of the latest set of headlines.'

To read the full report, click here

Disclaimer

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 09:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HO
05:47aMORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Halifax House Price Index September 2019
PU
08/30MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : National Mortgage Index August 2019
PU
08/30MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Nationwide House Price Index September 2019
PU
08/21MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
08/21MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
08/19MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
08/19MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
08/19MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Rightmove House Price Index August 2019
PU
08/07REPLACEMENT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/15MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Rightmove House Price Index July 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 146 M
EBIT 2019 18,5 M
Net income 2019 14,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,49%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,96x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,63x
Capitalization 286 M
Chart MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC
Duration : Period :
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 701,67  GBp
Last Close Price 554,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Christopher Steven Brodnicki Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Christina Mary Innes Ker Non-Executive Chairman
David Robert Preece Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lucy Claire Tilley Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Richard Symonds Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC7.57%353
BLACKROCK INC.8.12%67 266
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-9.03%40 365
UBS GROUP-12.91%39 529
STATE STREET CORPORATION-16.81%19 549
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION5.23%19 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group