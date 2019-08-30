Mortgage Advice Bureau : Nationwide House Price Index September 2019

Brian Murphy, Head of Lending for Mortgage Advice Bureau comments:

'Reviewing the data released by the Nationwide this morning, one might suggest it's a case of 'no news is good news'. With no change on a monthly basis, and only a very modest level of average growth annually, whilst it may seem on face value that there's little cause for celebration based on these numbers, the point perhaps is that at a headline level, values appear to be remaining steady for now. Of course, the pattern of regional divergence continues, with anecdotal reports of some areas of the UK experiencing busier-than-usual conditions over the last month. For those who are moving home - or indeed remortgaging - at the moment, the ongoing competitive borrowing market has seen even further reductions in product pricing over the summer, providing further support for buyers and homeowners.'

To read the full report, click here.