MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC    MAB1   GB00BQSBH502

MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC

(MAB1)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/30 04:41:22 am
560 GBp   +1.82%
08/21MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
08/21MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
08/19MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mortgage Advice Bureau : Nationwide House Price Index September 2019

08/30/2019 | 04:36am EDT

Brian Murphy, Head of Lending for Mortgage Advice Bureau comments:

'Reviewing the data released by the Nationwide this morning, one might suggest it's a case of 'no news is good news'. With no change on a monthly basis, and only a very modest level of average growth annually, whilst it may seem on face value that there's little cause for celebration based on these numbers, the point perhaps is that at a headline level, values appear to be remaining steady for now. Of course, the pattern of regional divergence continues, with anecdotal reports of some areas of the UK experiencing busier-than-usual conditions over the last month. For those who are moving home - or indeed remortgaging - at the moment, the ongoing competitive borrowing market has seen even further reductions in product pricing over the summer, providing further support for buyers and homeowners.'

To read the full report, click here.

Disclaimer

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:35:18 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 146 M
EBIT 2019 18,5 M
Net income 2019 14,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,53%
P/E ratio 2019 19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 284 M
Chart MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC
Duration : Period :
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 701,67  GBp
Last Close Price 550,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Christopher Steven Brodnicki Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Christina Mary Innes Ker Non-Executive Chairman
David Robert Preece Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lucy Claire Tilley Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Richard Symonds Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC6.80%346
BLACKROCK INC7.44%65 543
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-12.79%38 696
UBS GROUP-15.86%38 404
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.69%18 558
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION4.40%18 292
