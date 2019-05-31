Log in
MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC

(MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau : Nationwide House Price June 2019

05/31/2019 | 04:39am EDT

Brian Murphy, Head of Lending for Mortgage Advice Bureau comments:

'The data released by the Nationwide today suggests that average value growth remained steady on both a month on month and annualised basis, yet again proving that the UK housing market remains resilient despite the current political headwinds.

'All the key fundamentals have remained in place since the beginning of the year - low unemployment, rising average earnings, product rates at or near to record low levels and in some regions of the UK, ongoing buyer demand. With all of these factors at play, what we're seeing is that at a macro level the market is ticking over as the regions where activity - and therefore house price growth - are at higher levels counterbalance those where buyers are more cautious and prices have seen downwards pressure as a consequence. This provides a stable overall picture, although as has been apparent for some time, the market remains nuanced in terms of varying performance from region to region.'

To read the full report, click here.

Disclaimer

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:38:07 UTC
