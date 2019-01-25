Mortgage Advice Bureau : New Investor Website

25 January 2019
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc('MAB' or the 'Group')
New Investor Website
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (AIM:MAB1), one of the UK's leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist Appointed Representative Networks, has today released a new investor website, this is available at www.mortgageadvicebureau.com/investor-relations.
