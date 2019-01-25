Log in
Mortgage Advice Bureau : New Investor Website

01/25/2019 | 07:34am EST

25 January 2019

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc('MAB' or the 'Group')

New Investor Website

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (AIM:MAB1), one of the UK's leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist Appointed Representative Networks, has today released a new investor website, this is available at www.mortgageadvicebureau.com/investor-relations.

Enquiries:

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc +44 (0)1332 525007

Peter Brodnicki, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Thompson, Managing Director

David Preece, Chief Operating Officer

Lucy Tilley, Finance Director

Nominated Adviser and Broker:+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Numis Securities Limited

Stephen Westgate / Jamie Lillywhite (Corporate Finance)

Michael Burke (Corporate Broking)

Media Enquiries:

investorrelations@mab.org.uk

Disclaimer

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 12:33:06 UTC



