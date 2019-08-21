Log in
MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC

(MAB1)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/21 07:12:32 am
574 GBp   +4.74%
Mortgage Advice Bureau : Price Monitoring Extension

08/21/2019 | 07:13am EDT

RNS Number : 8028J

Mortgage Advice Bureau(Holdings)PLC

21 August 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 11:12:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 146 M
EBIT 2019 18,5 M
Net income 2019 14,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,54%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 283 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 701,67  GBp
Last Close Price 548,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Christopher Steven Brodnicki Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Christina Mary Innes Ker Non-Executive Chairman
David Robert Preece Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lucy Claire Tilley Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Richard Symonds Director-Information Technology
