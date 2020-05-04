APX Group Inc. : Announces Completion of Exchange Offer for Its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024

APX Group Inc. announced the completion of its offer to exchange its outstanding 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 that were issued on May 10, 2019 (the “Outstanding Notes”) for an equal principal amount of 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 which have been registered under the Securities Act.

The exchange offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 30, 2020. At the time of the expiration, subject to confirmation of tenders sent via the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the prospectus, tenders of $224,990,000 aggregate principal amount, or 99.99%, of the Outstanding Notes, have been received pursuant to the exchange offer.

This press release is neither an offer to exchange nor a solicitation of an offer to exchange any securities.

