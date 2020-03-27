Mosaic Acquisition : APX Group, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer for Its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024

APX Group, Inc. (the “Issuer”) announced today that it is commencing an exchange offer for its outstanding $225.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 that were issued on May 10, 2019 (the “Outstanding Notes”), upon the terms and conditions set forth in a prospectus, dated March 27, 2020, and in the accompanying letter of transmittal relating to the exchange offer.

Pursuant to the exchange offer, the Issuer is offering to exchange all of the Outstanding Notes for a like principal amount of its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024, which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Exchange Notes”).

The exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 30, 2020 unless extended.

This press release is not an offer to exchange any of the Outstanding Notes for the Exchange Notes or the solicitation of an offer to exchange, which the Issuer is making only through the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, the letter of transmittal and other related documents may be obtained from Wilmington Trust, National Association, as exchange agent for the exchange offers, at the following address:

Wilmington Trust, National Association

1100 North Market St.

Wilmington, DE 19890-1626

Attn: Workflow Management, 5th Floor

Telephone: (302) 636-6470

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005450/en/