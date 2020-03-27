Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mosaic Acquisition Corp.    VVNT

MOSAIC ACQUISITION CORP.

(VVNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mosaic Acquisition : APX Group, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer for Its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

APX Group, Inc. (the “Issuer”) announced today that it is commencing an exchange offer for its outstanding $225.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 that were issued on May 10, 2019 (the “Outstanding Notes”), upon the terms and conditions set forth in a prospectus, dated March 27, 2020, and in the accompanying letter of transmittal relating to the exchange offer.

Pursuant to the exchange offer, the Issuer is offering to exchange all of the Outstanding Notes for a like principal amount of its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024, which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Exchange Notes”).

The exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 30, 2020 unless extended.

This press release is not an offer to exchange any of the Outstanding Notes for the Exchange Notes or the solicitation of an offer to exchange, which the Issuer is making only through the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, the letter of transmittal and other related documents may be obtained from Wilmington Trust, National Association, as exchange agent for the exchange offers, at the following address:

Wilmington Trust, National Association
1100 North Market St.
Wilmington, DE 19890-1626
Attn: Workflow Management, 5th Floor
Telephone: (302) 636-6470


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOSAIC ACQUISITION CORP.
02:08pMOSAIC ACQUISITION : APX Group, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer for Its 8.500% Sen..
BU
03/13MOSAIC ACQUISITION : VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysi..
AQ
03/13MOSAIC ACQUISITION : VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03/11MOSAIC ACQUISITION : U.S. News & World Report Names Vivint Smart Home a Best Hom..
BU
03/05VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
03/05VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019; Issues Outl..
BU
03/04VIVINT SMART HOME : Helps Protect Packages with New Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro
BU
03/03VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Cha..
AQ
03/03MOSAIC ACQUISITION : Vivint Smart Home Announces Management Changes
BU
02/24MOSAIC ACQUISITION : Vivint Smart Home Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2019..
BU
More news
Chart MOSAIC ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSAIC ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group