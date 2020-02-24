Mosaic Acquisition : Vivint Smart Home Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Log in
02/24/2020 | 08:34am EST

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) (together with its indirect subsidiary, APX Group Holdings, Inc.), a leading smart home company that is redefining the home experience through intelligently designed cloud-enabled solutions, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss results for the 2019 fourth quarter and full-year on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results and post presentation slides in the investor relations section of its website at www.vivint.com after the close of the financial markets on March 5, 2020.

Conference Call Details

Date:

March 5, 2020

 

 

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

 

 

Dial-in:

1-833-235-7641 (US and Canada)

 

1-647-689-4162 (International)

 

 

Conference ID:

2649538

Webcast: http://investors.vivint.com/events-presentations/events/default.aspx

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.vivint.com/company-overview/default.aspx.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves 1.5 million customers throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
