Vivint Smart Home : Wins Gold Halo Award for Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility

05/28/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

Engage for Good recognizes Vivint as the 2020 Gold Halo Winner for Group Volunteerism

Engage for Good, a premier social good and cause-related marketing professional organization, recognized Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) with the 2020 Gold Halo Award in its Group Volunteerism category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005858/en/

Vivint Smart Home volunteers in La Carpio, Costa Rica. (Photo: Business Wire)

Vivint Smart Home volunteers in La Carpio, Costa Rica. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Engage for Good Halo Awards program, now in its 18th year, is North America’s highest honor for corporate social initiatives and cause marketing. Last year, the organization recognized Vivint with a 2019 Silver Halo Award in its Social Service category.

“Giving back is at the heart of the Vivint employee experience,” said Holly Mero-Bench, director of Vivint Gives Back. “We recognize that serving together within our communities creates a stronger connection to those communities, to the company and to each other. Opportunities to perform service consistently ranks as one of our employees’ favorite things about working for Vivint.”

To date, nearly 50,000 Vivint volunteers have donated nearly 250,000 volunteer hours around the world to help people facing significant hardship. In 2019, Vivint volunteers participated in a variety of group volunteer activities:

  • International Impact Trips: More than 600 Vivint volunteers traveled more than nine million miles and donated 15,000 volunteer hours to positively impact the lives of 60,500 people living in impoverished neighborhoods of Imizamo Yethu, South Africa; La Carpio, Costa Rica; and Chiang Dao, Thailand.
  • Vivint’s partnership with Feed My Starving Children: Last year, in a single day, 1,000 Vivint volunteers packed a record 272,000 meals to feed hundreds of children with special needs living in orphanages in third-world countries. The event held extra special meaning as volunteers packed the 2-millionth meal in the history of the partnership.
  • Summer of Service: The summer of 2019 was one of Vivint’s most successful “Summers of Service” yet, where 1,500 Vivint volunteers participated in 85 North American service projects that positively impacted the lives of more than 5,000 people in local communities.
  • Sub for Santa: Last year’s Sub for Santa program brought 2,600 Vivint volunteers together to donate 7,800 volunteer hours to purchase, wrap and deliver 19,000 gifts for nearly 4,000 children who otherwise would not have received presents during the holiday season.

“This year’s recipients provide tangible examples of effective and innovative purpose-driven efforts and demonstrate the many ways companies and causes can collaborate to create meaningful business and social returns,” said David Hessekiel, president of Engage for Good.

For more information about Vivint Gives Back, visit: www.vivint.com/givesback.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.5 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.


© Business Wire 2020
