MOSAIC CO

MOSAIC CO

(MOS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/06 04:01:15 pm
22.02 USD   -6.69%
04:56pFertilizer Stocks Wilt Amid Trade Tensions -- Update
DJ
04:52pTake-Two, Aramark rise; Mosaic, Energizer fall
AQ
04:45pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fertilizer Stocks Wilt Amid Trade Tensions -- Update

08/06/2019 | 04:56pm EDT

By Jessica Menton

Shares of farm-supply companies came under further pressure Tuesday following disappointing quarterly results from fertilizer maker Mosaic Co. amid an escalation in the U.S.-China trade fight.

Farm-supply companies have fallen this week after Beijing said it would suspend all imports of U.S. agricultural goods, a retaliatory measure to President Trump's decision to impose new tariffs of 10% on roughly $300 billion of imports from China.

In addition to trade woes, fertilizer companies have been hurt by declining sales as midwestern farmers faced persistent wet weather this past spring.

Mosaic's stock slid 6.7% Tuesday to close at $22.02, its biggest one-day drop since May 7, after the company cut its full-year earnings forecast following severe flooding in the U.S. Farm Belt.

The losses spread to other fertilizer makers including Nutrien Ltd., which fell 3.2%.

Meanwhile, U.S. farm-equipment maker Deere & Co. and chemical companies Bayer AG and Corteva Inc. have each dropped at least 3.7% this week.

Heightened tensions between the world's two biggest economies have revived worries that the trade battle could hinder the decadelong U.S. economic expansion, some analysts and investors said.

Trade and weather have already been weighing on the incomes of U.S. farmers, which have been hurt by lower overseas purchases of U.S. corn, soybeans and other crops. This is expected to crimp sales of fertilizer and tractors.

These stocks may not recover soon.

"We don't think a trade deal will get done before 2020, therefore we're recommending that investors stay away from trade-sensitive areas of the market such as agriculture even though these companies are getting cheap, " said Matthew Granski, director of strategy at Miracle Mile Advisors in Los Angeles, which has $1.7 billion in assets under management.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC. 0.39% 50.94 Delayed Quote.21.08%
DEERE & COMPANY 1.14% 152.78 Delayed Quote.1.27%
MOSAIC CO -6.69% 22.02 Delayed Quote.-19.21%
NUTRIEN LTD -3.22% 68.46 Delayed Quote.10.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 745 M
EBIT 2019 1 002 M
Net income 2019 615 M
Debt 2019 3 647 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,71x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 9 105 M
Chart MOSAIC CO
Duration : Period :
Mosaic Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSAIC CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 31,75  $
Last Close Price 23,60  $
Spread / Highest target 90,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bob L. Lumpkins Director
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSAIC CO-19.21%9 105
YARA INTERNATIONAL21.29%12 078
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC.21.08%11 078
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%9 453
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%2 450
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 174
