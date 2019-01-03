Mosaic : Acquires Final Permit for Ona Phosphate Mining Project

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) today announced that it has acquired the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 404 permit for its Ona phosphate mine
project in Hardee County, Florida. This was the final remaining permit
for the project and secures 160.2 million tons of phosphate rock for
future mining. The overall project covers 22,483 acres with 16,778 acres
of land permitted for mining. The western extent of the project will
extend the life of Mosaic’s Four Corners mine by fourteen years, while
the eastern extent will provide mining for future decades at the South
Pasture mine once production resumes at that facility.
“This important project helps secure the continued operation of our
Florida manufacturing facilities,” said Mosaic President and CEO Joc
O’Rourke. “It will deliver tremendous value to the local community, our
employees and our investors well into the future.”
Permitting efforts for the Ona project began in 2011. Mining permits
from the State of Florida were issued in 2015 and local government
permits were secured in July, 2018.
