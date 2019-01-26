Mosaic : Addressing Movement on Louisiana Facility's Gypsum Stack

ShareThis

CONVENT, LOUISIANA, January 25, 2019 -Mosaic Fertilizer, LLC, today announced that it has initiated measures at its fertilizer manufacturing facility in St. James Parish, Louisiana, in connection with slow lateral movement of a side slope on the site's active phosphogypsum stack. No environmental impacts have occurred as a result of this geological event.

Mosaic has been transferring process water from the north cell of the facility's gypsum stack to other impoundments at the facility. Removal of this water is expected to reduce pressure on the stack slope. The company is pursuing additional technical solutions and providing regular updates to state and local officials.

The facility continues to operate and has redirected gypsum to alternative areas of the stack.