News Summary

Mosaic : Announces 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/28/2019 | 05:01pm EST

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) plans to release 2018 full year and fourth quarter earnings results on Monday, February 25th, 2019, after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange.

Mosaic expects to post performance data on its website in a tabular form immediately following the release of earnings. Historical performance data is currently available at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the presentation slides, can be accessed by visiting Mosaic’s website. An audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
