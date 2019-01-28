Mosaic : Announces 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) plans to release 2018 full year and
fourth quarter earnings results on Monday, February 25th, 2019, after
the market close of the New York Stock Exchange.
Mosaic expects to post performance data on its website in a tabular form
immediately following the release of earnings. Historical performance
data is currently available at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on
Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A
webcast of the conference call, including the presentation slides, can
be accessed by visiting Mosaic’s website. An audio replay of the call
will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the
earnings call.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the
world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and
potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates
and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture
industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
