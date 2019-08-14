Log in
MOSAIC CO

(MOS)
08/14 04:00:26 pm
19.635 USD   -4.73%
05:01pMOSAIC : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
BU
08/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/06China Deals 'Body Blow' to Struggling U.S. Farm Belt
DJ
Mosaic : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

08/14/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 19, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 5, 2019.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic’s Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 480 M
EBIT 2019 791 M
Net income 2019 309 M
Debt 2019 3 710 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 27,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,95x
EV / Sales2019 1,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 7 953 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 29,68  $
Last Close Price 20,61  $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bob L. Lumpkins Director
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSAIC CO-29.44%7 953
YARA INTERNATIONAL14.36%11 679
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.12.09%10 648
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%9 331
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%2 220
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 006
