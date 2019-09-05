Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mosaic Co    MOS

MOSAIC CO

(MOS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 09/05 10:15:29 pm
19.3650 USD   +6.64%
04:26pMOSAIC : Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at Araxá and Tapira Mines
BU
09/04MOSAIC CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29MOSAIC : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mosaic : Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at Araxá and Tapira Mines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:26pm EDT

Mosaic Fertilizantes, the Brazil-based business unit of The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), today announced that it has resumed mining at full capacity at its Araxá and Tapira mines in the state of Minas Gerais, marking the end of the regulatory required idling of the company’s tailings dams.

“I am proud of how our teams responded to meet the new regulatory requirements in Brazil,” said Rick McLellan, SVP, Mosaic Fertilizantes. “Solid execution across our business has allowed us to return these operations to full capacity ahead of plan and ensures that we are positioned to meet farmer demand heading into Brazil’s key planting season.

“We believe the revised regulatory requirements will make mining safer for our employees, our communities and the environment.”

The company’s Catalão mine, also idled due to the regulatory changes, resumed operations in June.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is the world's leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits of the new regulatory requirements in Brazil and out capacity to meet farmer demand in Brazil. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: current and continued compliance with the new regulatory requirements in Brazil, and changes thereto, including because of political and economic instability in Brazil or changes in government policy in Brazil, such as higher costs associated with the new mining rules and remediation efforts; the predictability and volatility of, and customer expectations about, agriculture, fertilizer, raw material, energy and transportation markets that are subject to competitive and other pressures and economic and credit market conditions; the level of inventories in the distribution channels for crop nutrients; the effect of future product innovations or development of new technologies on demand for our products; changes in foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks and other risks associated with Mosaic’s international operations; the risk that protests against natural resource companies in Peru extend to or impact the Miski Mayo mine, which is operated by an entity in which we are the majority owner; customer defaults; changes in environmental and other governmental regulation in Brazil, including expansion of the types and extent of water resources regulated under federal law, carbon taxes or other greenhouse gas regulation; further developments in judicial or administrative proceedings, or complaints that Mosaic’s operations are adversely impacting nearby farms, business operations or properties; difficulties or delays in receiving, increased costs of or challenges to necessary governmental permits or approvals or increased financial assurance requirements; the effectiveness of Mosaic’s processes for managing its strategic priorities; adverse weather conditions affecting operations in Brazil, and including potential hurricanes, excess heat, cold, snow, rainfall or drought; reduction of Mosaic’s available cash and liquidity, and increased leverage, due to its use of cash and/or available debt capacity to fund financial assurance requirements and strategic investments; other accidents and disruptions involving Mosaic’s operations, including potential mine fires, floods, explosions, seismic events, sinkholes or releases of hazardous or volatile chemicals; and risks associated with cyber security, including reputational loss; as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOSAIC CO
04:26pMOSAIC : Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at Araxá and Tapira M..
BU
09/04MOSAIC CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29MOSAIC : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/14MOSAIC : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
BU
08/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/06China Deals 'Body Blow' to Struggling U.S. Farm Belt
DJ
08/06Fertilizer Stocks Wilt Amid Trade Tensions -- Update
DJ
08/06Take-Two, Aramark rise; Mosaic, Energizer fall
AQ
08/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/06MOSAIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 470 M
EBIT 2019 765 M
Net income 2019 303 M
Debt 2019 3 699 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 24,8x
P/E ratio 2020 8,95x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 7 007 M
Chart MOSAIC CO
Duration : Period :
Mosaic Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSAIC CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 28,53  $
Last Close Price 18,16  $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bob L. Lumpkins Director
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSAIC CO-37.83%7 007
YARA INTERNATIONAL18.29%12 026
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.9.77%10 427
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%9 098
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%2 761
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group