Mosaic : Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at Araxá and Tapira Mines

Mosaic Fertilizantes, the Brazil-based business unit of The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), today announced that it has resumed mining at full capacity at its Araxá and Tapira mines in the state of Minas Gerais, marking the end of the regulatory required idling of the company’s tailings dams.

“I am proud of how our teams responded to meet the new regulatory requirements in Brazil,” said Rick McLellan, SVP, Mosaic Fertilizantes. “Solid execution across our business has allowed us to return these operations to full capacity ahead of plan and ensures that we are positioned to meet farmer demand heading into Brazil’s key planting season.

“We believe the revised regulatory requirements will make mining safer for our employees, our communities and the environment.”

The company’s Catalão mine, also idled due to the regulatory changes, resumed operations in June.

The Mosaic Company is the world's leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

