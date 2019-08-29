Log in
08/29/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

MOSAIC : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/14MOSAIC : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
BU
08/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Mosaic : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

08/29/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has announced that Clint Freeland, Mosaic’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Credit Suisse’s 2019 Basic Materials Conference in New York, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live, and available on the Company’s website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for 180 days following the event. Questions can be directed to Mosaic’s Investor Relations Department via e-mail to investor@mosaicco.com.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is the world's leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 472 M
EBIT 2019 767 M
Net income 2019 303 M
Debt 2019 3 697 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 6 892 M
Technical analysis trends MOSAIC CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 28,53  $
Last Close Price 17,86  $
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bob L. Lumpkins Director
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSAIC CO-38.86%6 892
YARA INTERNATIONAL12.83%11 349
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.8.73%10 329
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%8 966
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%2 668
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 987
