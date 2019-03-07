The Mosaic Company : Announces Reduction in Phosphate Production

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) today announced that it will reduce its
phosphate production plans by 300,000 tons for the spring season. Mosaic
has been monitoring U.S. markets and NOLA DAP prices, and has decided to
reduce production due to continued weather concerns across key U.S.
growing regions, along with higher than normal carryover inventory
levels from the fall.
Mosaic believes the current margin structure does not reflect today’s
balanced market conditions. Protecting margins at this seasonably slow
time of the year is important for the Company and its customers.
The reduction will impact Mosaic’s U.S. phosphate facilities in Florida
and Louisiana and will be accomplished through changes in maintenance
schedules and operational production plans.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers
of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single
source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients
for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is
available at www.mosaicco.com.
