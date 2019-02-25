The Mosaic Company : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), reported fourth quarter and full year
2018 results and announced an increase of its annual dividend target to
$0.20 per share.
“Mosaic delivered strong fourth quarter results to complete a year of
significant accomplishments and operational excellence,” said President
and Chief Executive Officer Joc O’Rourke. “We are capturing the full
benefit of improved market conditions, and we expect our strong business
and financial performance to continue in 2019.”
Highlights:
-
The Company reported fourth quarter of 2018 net earnings of $112
million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.
-
For the period, adjusted EBITDA(1) was $590 million,
and adjusted diluted EPS(1) was $0.77.
-
The Company reported full year 2018 net earnings of $470 million or
$1.22 per share.
-
For the year, adjusted EBITDA(1) was $2.0 billion, an
increase of 68 percent over 2017.
-
Full-year adjusted diluted EPS(1) was $2.12, an
increase of 92 percent year-over-year.
-
The Company initiated 2019 EBITDA guidance with a range of $2.2 to
$2.4 billion.
-
Potash reported record production in 2018.
-
Phosphates reported record production and sales of its MicroEssentials
products in 2018.
-
Mosaic Fertilizantes delivered $158 million in net realized synergies
year-to-date, as well as an additional $21 million in benefits from
our business-to-business marketing strategy. We expect to achieve the
full $275 million target in 2019, a full year ahead of schedule.
-
In December, Mosaic received the final permit to mine the Ona
phosphate reserves, which will extend Florida phosphate mining for
decades.
-
In December, Esterhazy potash mine commissioned the first production
hoist at K3 and the conveyor from K3 to the K2 mill.
Mosaic’s net sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $2.5 billion,
compared to $2.1 billion last year, primarily driven by the acquisition
of Vale Fertilizantes and higher realized prices, partially offset by a
decline in phosphates sales volumes. Operating earnings during the
quarter were $258 million, compared with $127 million a year ago, as
margin per tonne increased in Potash, Phosphates, and Mosaic
Fertilizantes.
Cash flow provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2018
was $191 million compared to $411 million in the prior year, primarily
as a result of unfavorable working capital changes. Capital expenditures
totaled $328 million in the quarter. Cash flow provided by operating
activities for full year 2018 was $1.45 billion, compared to $936
million in 2017. Mosaic’s total cash and cash equivalents, excluding
restricted cash, were $848 million and long-term debt was $4.5 billion
as of December 31, 2018.
“Mosaic generated strong cash flow in 2018, and we expect another good
year ahead,” O’Rourke said. “The 100 percent targeted dividend increase
we announced today exemplifies our positive outlook.”
Phosphates Results*
4Q 2018
|
Sales Volumes million tonnes
Gross Margin (GAAP) per tonne
*Tonnes = finished product tonnes
Net sales in the Phosphates segment were $926 million for the fourth
quarter, slightly down from $1.0 billion last year, driven by a 25
percent decline in sales volumes, partially offset by higher average
realized sales prices. Lower sales volumes reflect lower production
volumes due to the idling of our Plant City facilities, and negative
weather-driven impacts to the North America fall application season.
Gross margin was $151 million, or 16 percent of net sales, compared to
$133 million, or 13 percent of net sales, for the same period a year
ago. The increase in the fourth quarter gross margin per tonne to $81
from $53 in the prior year period was primarily driven by higher
realized sales prices and a greater proportion of premium
MicroEssentials sales, partially offset by higher ammonia and sulfur
costs.
Mosaic’s North American finished phosphate production was 2.1 million
tonnes, or 87 percent of operational capacity, compared to 2.3 million
tonnes, or 79 percent of operational capacity, during the fourth quarter
of 2017. Mosaic’s Plant City, Florida chemical plant was temporarily
idled on December 10, 2017, remained idled through the end of 2018, and
is currently excluded from operating capacity.
Sales Volumes million tonnes
Gross Margin (GAAP) per tonne
Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP) per tonne(1)
Net sales in the Potash segment totaled $592 million for the fourth
quarter, up from $496 million last year, driven by higher average
realized sales prices and higher sales volumes. Gross margin was $202
million, or 34 percent of net sales, compared to $114 million, or 23
percent of net sales a year ago. The improvement in gross margin per
tonne to $88 from $51 in the prior year period is primarily driven by
higher average realized sales prices, partially offset by increased
Canadian Resource Taxes.
Potash production for the fourth quarter was 2.6 million tonnes, or 99
percent of operational capacity, up from 87 percent last year.
Sales Volumes million tonnes
Gross Margin (GAAP) per tonne
Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP) per tonne(1)
*Tonnes = finished product tonnes
Net sales in the Mosaic Fertilizantes segment were $969 million for the
fourth quarter, up from $520 million last year, driven by higher average
realized selling prices and the acquisition of production assets from
Vale Fertilizantes. Gross margin was $118 million, or $56 per tonne,
compared to $32 million, or $23 per tonne for the same period a year
ago. The year-over-year increase in gross margin per tonne was driven by
improved distribution margins as well as inclusion of the acquired
production business.
Other
Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $90 million for
the fourth quarter, up from $83 million last year, as a result of the
acquisition of Vale Ferilizantes in Brazil. Other Operating Expense was
$118 million, up from $70 million last year, primarily as a result of
higher asset retirement obligation costs and the write off of deferred
engineering costs in relation to strategic decisions the Company has
made.
The reported effective tax rate during the fourth quarter of 2018 was
22.5 percent, and 0.1 percent excluding discrete items. The provision
for income taxes in the fourth quarter included a $21 million benefit
related to the reduction in the full-year effective tax rate to 14.0
percent. Mosaic currently expects to pay approximately $55 to $65
million in cash income taxes in 2019. Mosaic believes there may be
continued volatility in its effective tax rate due to changes in
valuation allowances.
Mosaic completed its year-end close process as scheduled, however given
the size and complexity of its acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes, the
company requires additional time to finalize its purchase accounting and
complete the related documentation. As a result, Mosaic intends to file
a Form 12b-25 with the Securities Exchange Commission, which extends the
Form 10-K filing deadline by 15 days. The company does not expect that
the results reported today will differ in any material respect from
those presented in its 2018 Form 10-K.
Full year 2018 results (unaudited)
Net sales were $9.6 billion, up from $7.4 billion a year ago. Full-year
operating earnings were $928 million, up from $466 million last year,
driven by higher margins across the business, and higher sales volumes
in the Potash and Mosaic Fertilizantes segments.
Full-year SG&A expenses were $341 million in 2018 versus $301 million in
2017 due to Mosaic’s increased global footprint with the addition of
Mosaic Fertilizantes. Other Operating Expense was $229 million compared
to $76 million in the year-ago period, driven by higher asset retirement
obligation costs, the write-off of deferred engineering costs, and
acquisition, integration and synergy related expenses. In addition, in
the prior year we sold land for a gain of approximately $52 million.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.45 billion and capital
expenditures were $993 million.
Financial Guidance
“We are optimistic for 2019,” O’Rourke said. “Accelerated synergy
capture in Brazil, the transformation of our phosphates business, the
successful ramping up of our Esterhazy K3 mine and improved market
conditions put Mosaic in position to create significant value now and in
the years ahead.”
The Company initiated full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA(1)
guidance at $2.2 to $2.4 billion, and adjusted earnings per share at
$2.10 to $2.50. Adjusted EBITDA is Net Income (Loss) before net interest
expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, asset retirement
obligation accretion, stock compensation, adjusted for notable items,
and provision for/(benefit) from income taxes. Adjusted EPS is net
earnings per share, adjusted for notable items.The Company is not
providing forward looking guidance for U.S. GAAP reported earnings per
diluted share or a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking
adjusted earnings per diluted share. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" for additional information.
(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional
information and reconciliation.
The Company also provides the following modeling assumptions for the
full year 2019:
For the first quarter of 2019, Mosaic’s segment modeling assumptions are:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Factors underlying Potash segment assumptions:
Volume expectations are driven by the same weather-related factors as
phosphates. Adjusted margins reflect continued gradual price increases
and strong operating rates due to growing international sales. Risks
include weather related delays to spring planting in North America and
potential impacts of rail service interruptions or delays.
Factors underlying Phosphates segment assumptions:
Volumes reflect the relatively high levels of channel inventory in North
America due to the weather driven, limited fall application season.
Adjusted margins reflect seasonal price declines, albeit later than
originally expected, and flat raw material costs. The delay in
recognizing recent raw material price declines in Cost of Goods Sold, is
a result of slower movement of product because of the limited fall
application season. In addition, margins reflect a mix shift to lower
netback products and regions to compensate for higher North American
channel inventory. Risks include weather related delays to spring
planting and compressed logistics.
Factors underlying Mosaic Ferilizantes assumptions:
Volumes reflect the seasonally slow period in Brazil, impacting
distribution margins as well as production economics. Risks to volume
and margin include deferral of demand in Brazil due to well stocked
pipelines and related CFR price pressures, as well as currency
volatility.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers
of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single
source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients
for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is
available at www.mosaicco.com.
Mosaic will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter 2018 earnings results
as well as global markets and trends. Presentation slides and a
simultaneous webcast of the conference call may be accessed through
Mosaic’s website at www.mosaicco.com/investors.
This webcast will be available up to one year from the time of the
earnings call.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements
include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated
benefits and synergies of our acquisition of the global phosphate and
potash operations of Vale S.A. conducted through Vale Fertilizantes S.A.
(now known as Mosaic Fertilizantes P&K S.A.) (the “Transaction”), other
proposed or pending future transactions or strategic plans and other
statements about future financial and operating results. Such statements
are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic
Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and
uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not
limited to: difficulties with realization of the benefits and synergies
of the Transaction, including the risks that the acquired business may
not be integrated successfully or that the anticipated synergies or cost
or capital expenditure savings from the Transaction may not be fully
realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including because
of political and economic instability in Brazil or changes in government
policy in Brazil, such as higher costs associated with the new mining
rules or the implementation of new freight tables; the predictability
and volatility of, and customer expectations about, agriculture,
fertilizer, raw material, energy and transportation markets that are
subject to competitive and other pressures and economic and credit
market conditions; the level of inventories in the distribution channels
for crop nutrients; the effect of future product innovations or
development of new technologies on demand for our products; changes in
foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks and other
risks associated with Mosaic’s international operations and those of
joint ventures in which Mosaic participates, including the performance
of the Wa’ad Al Shamal Phosphate Company (also known as MWSPC), the
ability of MWSPC to obtain additional planned funding in acceptable
amounts and upon acceptable terms, the timely development and
commencement of operations of production facilities in the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia, and the future success of current plans for MWSPC and any
future changes in those plans; the risk that protests against natural
resource companies in Peru extend to or impact the Miski Mayo mine,
which is operated by an entity in which we are the majority owner;
difficulties with realization of the benefits of our long term natural
gas based pricing ammonia supply agreement with CF Industries, Inc.,
including the risk that the cost savings initially anticipated from the
agreement may not be fully realized over its term or that the price of
natural gas or ammonia during the term are at levels at which the
pricing is disadvantageous to Mosaic; customer defaults; the effects of
Mosaic’s decisions to exit business operations or locations; changes in
government policy; changes in environmental and other governmental
regulation, including expansion of the types and extent of water
resources regulated under federal law, carbon taxes or other greenhouse
gas regulation, implementation of numeric water quality standards for
the discharge of nutrients into Florida waterways or efforts to reduce
the flow of excess nutrients into the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf
of Mexico or elsewhere; further developments in judicial or
administrative proceedings, or complaints that Mosaic’s operations are
adversely impacting nearby farms, business operations or properties;
difficulties or delays in receiving, increased costs of or challenges to
necessary governmental permits or approvals or increased financial
assurance requirements; resolution of global tax audit activity; the
effectiveness of Mosaic’s processes for managing its strategic
priorities; adverse weather conditions affecting operations in Central
Florida, the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf Coast of the United
States, Canada or Brazil, and including potential hurricanes, excess
heat, cold, snow, rainfall or drought; actual costs of various items
differing from management’s current estimates, including, among others,
asset retirement, environmental remediation, reclamation or other
environmental regulation, Canadian resources taxes and royalties, or the
costs of the MWSPC, its existing or future funding and Mosaic’s
commitments in support of such funding; reduction of Mosaic’s available
cash and liquidity, and increased leverage, due to its use of cash
and/or available debt capacity to fund financial assurance requirements
and strategic investments; brine inflows at Mosaic’s Esterhazy,
Saskatchewan, potash mine or other potash shaft mines; other accidents
and disruptions involving Mosaic’s operations, including potential mine
fires, floods, explosions, seismic events, sinkholes or releases of
hazardous or volatile chemicals; and risks associated with cyber
security, including reputational loss; as well as other risks and
uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company’s reports
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may
differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the presentation and discussion of
non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share guidance, or adjusted EPS,
non-GAAP gross margin per tonne, or adjusted gross margin per tonne, and
non-GAAP EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, referred to as non-GAAP financial
measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a
supplemental numerical measure of a company's performance, financial
position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are
not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable
measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally
accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures
should not be considered as substitutes for, or superior to, measures of
financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition,
because non-GAAP measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP,
they are thus susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations
and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other
companies. Adjusted metrics, including adjusted EPS, adjusted gross
margin, and adjusted EBITDA are calculated by excluding the impact of
notable items from the GAAP measure. Notable items impact on gross
margin and EBITDA is pretax. Notable items impact on diluted net
earnings per share is calculated as the notable item amount plus income
tax effect, based on expected annual effective tax rate, divided by
diluted weighted average shares. Management believes that these adjusted
measures provide securities analysts, investors, management and others
with useful supplemental information regarding our performance by
excluding certain items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated
to, our core operating results. Management utilizes these adjusted
measures in analyzing and assessing Mosaic’s overall performance and
financial trends, for financial and operating decision-making, and to
forecast and plan for future periods. These adjusted measures also
assist our management in comparing our and our competitors' operating
results. We are not providing forward looking guidance for U.S. GAAP
reported diluted net earnings per share, gross margin per tonne, or a
quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EPS, adjusted
gross margin and adjusted EBITDA because we are unable to predict with
reasonable certainty our notable items without unreasonable effort.
Historically, our notable items have included, but are not limited to,
foreign currency transaction gain or loss, unrealized gain or loss on
derivatives, acquisition-related fees, discrete tax items, contingencies
and certain other gains or losses. These items are uncertain, depend on
various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP reported
results for the guidance period. Reconciliations for current and
historical periods beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2017 for
consolidated adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, as well as segment
adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margin per tonne are provided in the
Selected Calendar Quarter Financial Information performance data for the
related periods. This information is being furnished under
Exhibit 99.2 of the Form 8-K and available on our website at www.mosaicco.com
in the “Financial Information – Quarterly Earnings” section under the
“Investors” tab.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported the
following notable items which, combined, negatively impacted earnings
per share by $0.48:
For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported the
following notable items which, combined, negatively impacted earnings
per share by $1.57:
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) from consolidated companies
Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mosaic
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
