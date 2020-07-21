Russian lawmakers back plan for retail investments in foreign shares

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers on Tuesday
supported a plan by the central bank to create a regulatory
regime for a growing number of retail investors, allowing them
to continue investing in foreign shares.
Russia had earlier wanted to ban retail investors from
buying foreign shares but then changed its view amid rapid
growth in the numbers of traders. Under the new legal framework
they will be able to access U.S. stocks on the Moscow Exchange
and U.S. and German stocks on the Saint-Petersburg
Exchange.
The lower house of parliament, also known as the Duma,
approved the bill in a third and final reading on Tuesday, a
week after central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina called for
the draft law to be passed quickly given the increase in the
numbers of retail investors. She said almost 2.5 million people
in Russia had retail investors' accounts.
The new law will categorise investors in Russia into
qualified, or professionals, and unqualified. The latter will be
able to buy stocks included in at least one foreign stock market
index in a list determined by the central bank.
Retail investors will be also allowed to invest in Russian
sovereign debt, domestic stocks and some bonds.
From April 2022, retail investors will have to pass a test
to show their understanding of the risks related to buying
assets that are not on the central bank's approved list.
The bill will now go to the upper house of parliament and
then to the Kremlin.
The purchase of foreign stocks was in the spotlight a few
years ago when the central bank proposed trading restrictions,
saying investments in foreign shares would deprive Russia of
investment capital.
The Moscow Exchange, Russia's largest stock market, and its
main rival the Saint-Petersburg Exchange have reported a big
increase in retail clients this year. Analysts link this to
falling bank deposit rates and higher unemployment amid the
coronavirus crisis that prompted people to seek a new source of
income.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh.
Editing by Jane Merriman)