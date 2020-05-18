JSC Mosenergo: AGM 2020

RELEASE

May 14, 2020

Moscow

The annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC "Mosenergo" Will Be Held on 24 June 2020 in Form of Absentee Voting

The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» decided to convene the annual General meeting of shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on 24 June, 2020 in form of absentee voting. May 30, 2020 is the date on which persons entitled to attend meeting will be determined.

The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» approved the following agenda of the annual General meeting of shareholders:

Approval of the annual report of PJSC «Mosenergo». Approval of annual financial statements of PJSC «Mosenergo». Distribution of profit (including payment (declaration) of dividends) and losses of

PJSC «Mosenergo» based on the results of FY2019. Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo». Approval of the auditor of PJSC «Mosenergo». Regarding remunerations and compensations payments to PJSC «Mosenergo» members of Board of Directors. Regarding approval of PJSC «Mosenergo» new edition of the Charter. Regarding approval of the new edition of internal documents regulating activity of bodies of PJSC «Mosenergo». Regarding cancelation of internal documents validity, including those, regulating activity of bodies of PJSC «Mosenergo». Election of members of the Company's internal audit commission. Consent to enter into interested party transactions.

According to shareholders' proposals, the following list of candidates for election of members of the Company Board of Directors has approved: