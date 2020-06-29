Public Joint Stock Mosenergo : The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC «Mosenergo» Elected a New Board of Directors

June 29, 2020 2020 18:37

As a result of voting by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC «Mosenergo» was formed the Board of Directors consisting of 13 persons:

1. Markelov Vitaliy Anatolievich - Deputy Head of Management Committee, PJSC «Gazprom»; 2. Mikhaylova Elena Vladimirovna - Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, PJSC «Gazprom»; 3. Sukhov Gennadiy Nikolaevich - Member of Management Committee, Head of Department, PJSC «Gazprom»; 4. Ivannikov Alexander Sergeevich - Head of Department, PJSC «Gazprom»;

5. Fyodorov Denis Vladimirovich - Director General, OOO «Gazprom Energoholding»;

6. Khorev Andrey Victorovich - Councilor of Head of Management Committee, GPB Bank (JSC);

7. Shatsky Pavel Olegovich - First Deputy Director General, OOO «Gazprom Energoholding».

8. Butko Alexander Alexandrovich - Managing Director, PJSC «Mosenergo» 9. Soloviev Alexander Andreevich - Head of Moscow Housing and Utilities Department; 10. Purtov Kirill Sergeevich - Head of Moscow Economic Policy and Development Department;

11. Tabelskiy Andrey Nikolaevich - Deputy Head of Directorate of Moscow City Property Department;

12. Chernikov Alexei Vladimirovich - Deputy Investments Director, The Moscow City Investment Agency;

13. Comissarov Konstantin Vasilyevich - Deputy Director General for Market Investments, АО «IC REGION».

Joint-stock company «Financial and Accounting Consultants» (OOO «FBK») was approved to be the auditor of JSC «Mosenergo».

For reference:

PJSC «Mosenergo» is Russia's major territorial generating company. Installed electric capacity of PJSC «Mosenergo» amounts to 12.8 thous. MW, heating capacity amounts to 43.8 thous. Gcal. Company power plants supply over 60% of electricity, consumed in Moscow and Moscow Region and cover about 90% of Moscow (not including added territories) demand for heat.

The charter capital of JSC Mosenergo is 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 rubles. The capital is divided into 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 (one) ruble. The major shareholders are OOO Gazprom energoholding (equity holding - 53.50%) and the city of Moscow represented by Moscow City Property Department (equity holding - 26.45%). The equity holding of other legal entities and individuals is 20.05%.