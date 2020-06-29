Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Mosenergo    MSNG   RU0008958863

MOSENERGO

(MSNG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Mosenergo : The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC «Mosenergo» Elected a New Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:49am EDT
June 29, 2020 2020 18:37

As a result of voting by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC «Mosenergo» was formed the Board of Directors consisting of 13 persons:

1. Markelov Vitaliy Anatolievich - Deputy Head of Management Committee, PJSC «Gazprom»;2. Mikhaylova Elena Vladimirovna - Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, PJSC «Gazprom»;3. Sukhov Gennadiy Nikolaevich - Member of Management Committee, Head of Department, PJSC «Gazprom»;4. Ivannikov Alexander Sergeevich - Head of Department, PJSC «Gazprom»;

5. Fyodorov Denis Vladimirovich - Director General, OOO «Gazprom Energoholding»;

6. Khorev Andrey Victorovich - Councilor of Head of Management Committee, GPB Bank (JSC);

7. Shatsky Pavel Olegovich - First Deputy Director General, OOO «Gazprom Energoholding».

8. Butko Alexander Alexandrovich - Managing Director, PJSC «Mosenergo» 9. Soloviev Alexander Andreevich - Head of Moscow Housing and Utilities Department; 10. Purtov Kirill Sergeevich - Head of Moscow Economic Policy and Development Department;

11. Tabelskiy Andrey Nikolaevich - Deputy Head of Directorate of Moscow City Property Department;

12. Chernikov Alexei Vladimirovich - Deputy Investments Director, The Moscow City Investment Agency;

13. Comissarov Konstantin Vasilyevich - Deputy Director General for Market Investments, АО«IC REGION».

Joint-stock company «Financial and Accounting Consultants» (OOO «FBK») was approved to be the auditor of JSC «Mosenergo».

For reference:

PJSC «Mosenergo» is Russia's major territorial generating company. Installed electric capacity of PJSC «Mosenergo» amounts to 12.8 thous. MW, heating capacity amounts to 43.8 thous. Gcal. Company power plants supply over 60% of electricity, consumed in Moscow and Moscow Region and cover about 90% of Moscow (not including added territories) demand for heat.

The charter capital of JSC Mosenergo is 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 rubles. The capital is divided into 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 (one) ruble. The major shareholders are OOO Gazprom energoholding (equity holding - 53.50%) and the city of Moscow represented by Moscow City Property Department (equity holding - 26.45%). The equity holding of other legal entities and individuals is 20.05%.

Disclaimer

OAO Mosenergo published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 15:48:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MOSENERGO
11:49aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSENERGO : The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC «Mosen..
PU
11:45aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSENERGO : The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC «Mosenergo» a..
PU
06/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSENERGO : The Board of Directors Considered Issues, Concern..
PU
05/29MOSENERGO : quaterly earnings release
05/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSENERGO : The annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC..
EQ
05/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSENERGO : The annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC..
PU
05/18JSC MOSENERGO : Agm 2020
PU
05/06PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSENERGO : Mosenergo Releases 1Q 2020 IFRS Results
EQ
05/06JSC MOSENERGO : IFRS for the 3m2020
PU
05/06MOSENERGO : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 603 M - -
Net income 2020 135 M - -
Net Debt 2020 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,96x
Yield 2020 5,47%
Capitalization 1 208 M 1 206 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 730
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart MOSENERGO
Duration : Period :
Mosenergo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSENERGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,11 RUB
Last Close Price 2,12 RUB
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Butko Managing Director & Director
Vitaly Anatolyevich Markelov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Director
Elena Vladimirovna Mikhailova Director
Aleksandr Sergeevich Ivannikov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSENERGO-6.35%1 206
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.45%115 618
ENEL S.P.A.8.02%87 043
IBERDROLA9.37%72 357
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.79%66 872
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.46%58 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group