JSC Mosenergo: IFRS for the 9m2019

RELEASE

November 8, 2019

Moscow

Mosenergo Releases 9M 2019 IFRS Results

Mosenergo releases abbreviated interim unaudited consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 9M 2018 9M 2019 Key Figures, (mn RUR) Revenue 135,988 133,378 Operating Costs (117,923) (120,895) Operating Profit 17,019 12,674 EBITDA (1) 28,161 24,281 EBITDA, adj. (2) 29,452 24,396 Profit for the Period 14,045 12,624

EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization Adjusted to net charge for impairment and other provisions

Mosenergo revenue for 9M 2019 decreased by 1.9% year-on-year down to RUR 133,378 mn. The reason for the decline was lower revenue from capacity sales (- 27.7%) on the back of capacity supply agreements expiry for three units, as well as lower revenue from heat sales (-2.8%), on the back of output decline, resulting from warmer weather in the reporting period, which was partly counterweighted electricity output growing by 7.3%.

Operating costs in the reporting period amounted to RUR 120,895 mn, up by 2.5%, mainly on the account of fuel expenses growing by 4.3% on the back of increased electricity output.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 24,281 mn (-13.8%year-on-year).

Mosenergo IFRS profit for 9M 2019 decreased by 10.1%, down to RUR 12,624

mn.