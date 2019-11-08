JSC Mosenergo: IFRS for the 9m2019

RELEASE
November 8, 2019
Moscow
Mosenergo Releases 9M 2019 IFRS Results
Mosenergo releases abbreviated interim unaudited consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
9M 2018
9M 2019
Key Figures, (mn RUR)
Revenue
135,988
133,378
Operating Costs
(117,923)
(120,895)
Operating Profit
17,019
12,674
EBITDA (1)
28,161
24,281
EBITDA, adj. (2)
29,452
24,396
Profit for the Period
14,045
12,624
EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization
Adjusted to net charge for impairment and other provisions
Mosenergo revenue for 9M 2019 decreased by 1.9% year-on-year down to RUR 133,378 mn. The reason for the decline was lower revenue from capacity sales (- 27.7%) on the back of capacity supply agreements expiry for three units, as well as lower revenue from heat sales (-2.8%), on the back of output decline, resulting from warmer weather in the reporting period, which was partly counterweighted electricity output growing by 7.3%.
Operating costs in the reporting period amounted to RUR 120,895 mn, up by 2.5%, mainly on the account of fuel expenses growing by 4.3% on the back of increased electricity output.
EBITDA amounted to RUR 24,281 mn (-13.8%year-on-year).
Mosenergo IFRS profit for 9M 2019 decreased by 10.1%, down to RUR 12,624
mn.
