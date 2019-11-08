Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  MOSENERGO PAO    MSNG   RU0008958863

MOSENERGO PAO

(MSNG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSC Mosenergo: IFRS for the 9m2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 08:20am EST

RELEASE

November 8, 2019

Moscow

Mosenergo Releases 9M 2019 IFRS Results

Mosenergo releases abbreviated interim unaudited consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

9M 2018

9M 2019

Key Figures, (mn RUR)

Revenue

135,988

133,378

Operating Costs

(117,923)

(120,895)

Operating Profit

17,019

12,674

EBITDA (1)

28,161

24,281

EBITDA, adj. (2)

29,452

24,396

Profit for the Period

14,045

12,624

  1. EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization
  2. Adjusted to net charge for impairment and other provisions

Mosenergo revenue for 9M 2019 decreased by 1.9% year-on-year down to RUR 133,378 mn. The reason for the decline was lower revenue from capacity sales (- 27.7%) on the back of capacity supply agreements expiry for three units, as well as lower revenue from heat sales (-2.8%), on the back of output decline, resulting from warmer weather in the reporting period, which was partly counterweighted electricity output growing by 7.3%.

Operating costs in the reporting period amounted to RUR 120,895 mn, up by 2.5%, mainly on the account of fuel expenses growing by 4.3% on the back of increased electricity output.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 24,281 mn (-13.8%year-on-year).

Mosenergo IFRS profit for 9M 2019 decreased by 10.1%, down to RUR 12,624

mn.

MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT

Tel.:

(495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290

Fax:

(495) 957-37-99

Е-mail:

press-centre@mosenergo.ru

Website:

http://www.mosenergo.ru

Disclaimer

OAO Mosenergo published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 13:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOSENERGO PAO
08:20aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSENERGO : Mosenergo Releases 9M 2019 IFRS Results
PU
08:20aJSC MOSENERGO : IFRS for the 9m2019
PU
10/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSENERGO : PJSC «Mosenergo» increased electricity production..
PU
08/12MOSENERGO PAO : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/12MOSENERGO PAO : Half-year results
CO
07/01MOSENERGO PAO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30MOSENERGO PAO : Half-year report
CO
05/08MOSENERGO PAO : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/08MOSENERGO PAO : 1st quarter results
CO
03/31MOSENERGO PAO : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 039 M
EBIT 2019 275 M
Net income 2019 278 M
Finance 2019 406 M
Yield 2019 7,05%
P/E ratio 2019 5,26x
P/E ratio 2020 4,67x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 1 460 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,69  RUB
Last Close Price 2,35  RUB
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Butko Managing Director & Director
Vitaly Anatolyevich Markelov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Director
Valery Aleksandrovich Golubev Director
Vladimir Igorevich Pogrebenko Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSENERGO PAO1 459
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.30.88%111 192
ENEL S.P.A.36.99%77 655
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.18%68 022
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.27%66 621
SOUTHERN COMPANY40.82%64 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group