Public Joint Stock Mosenergo : Mosenergo Releases 9M 2019 IFRS Results

November 8, 2019 2019 16:09

Mosenergo releases abbreviated interim unaudited consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Key Figures, (mn RUR) 9M 2018 9M 2019 Revenue 135 , 988 133 , 378 Operating Costs (117 , 923) (120 , 895) Operating Profit 17 , 019 12,674 EBITDA (1) 28,161 24,281 EBITDA, adj. (2) 29,452 24,396 Profit for the Period 14,045 12,624

(1)EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization

(2)Adjusted to net charge for impairment and other provisions

Mosenergo revenue for 9M 2019 decreased by 1.9% year-on-year down to RUR 133,378 mn. The reason for the decline was lower revenue from capacity sales (-27.7%) on the back of capacity supply agreements expiry for three units, as well as lower revenue from heat sales (-2.8%), on the back of output decline, resulting from warmer weather in the reporting period, which was partly counterweighted electricity output growing by 7.3%.

Operating costs in the reporting period amounted to RUR 120,895 mn, up by 2.5%, mainly on the account of fuel expenses growing by 4.3% on the back of increased electricity output.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 24,281 mn (-13.8% year-on-year).

Mosenergo IFRS profit for 9M 2019 decreased by 10.1%, down to RUR 12,624 mn.