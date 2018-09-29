New York, 28 September 2018 -- Russia's premier capital markets conference, the Moscow Exchange Forum, will return to New York City this coming Monday, October 1. The event, held this year in partnership with BCS Global Markets, is the largest annual gathering in the United States of institutional investors, corporate leaders and senior government officials focused on the Russian market.

This year's Moscow Exchange Forum: New York Session has been expanded to include four panel sessions. CEOs, portfolio managers and leading researchers will join Russian officials for lively debates on energy, the Russian economy, investing and trading on Moscow Exchange and fintech and banks of the future.

A panel titled 'Russia's Economy: Over the Bump or Over a Barrel?' will feature remarks by Deputy Finance Minister of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolychev, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Sergey Shvetsov, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board Oleg Vyugin and President Emeritus of Northwestern University Henry Bienen, among others.

A panel on 'Oil & Gas of the Future' will be moderated by Damien Courvalin, Head of Energy Commodities Research at Goldman Sachs. Speakers will include the CFO of leading independent gas producer Novatek, Mark Gyetvay; Global Head of Commodities Research at Citi, Edward Morse; McKinsey & Company Senior Partner Matt Rogers; as well as John Wallace, Chairman and CEO of consultancy DeGolyer and MacNaughton.

Other speakers throughout the day will include Moscow Exchange CEO Alexander Afanasiev, Tinkoff Bank CEO Oliver Hughes, BCS Global Markets CEO Roman Lokhov, representatives from US-listed Russian technology companies Yandex and QIWI as well as portfolio managers from HSBC Asset Management, Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management and other funds.

The following day, Tuesday, October 2, executives from leading Russian corporates will hold one-on-one meetings with U.S. institutional investors.

The Moscow Exchange Forum will be held at the Park Hyatt New York on West 57th Street. Registration and additional program details are available at: http://bit.ly/MOEX_NYC_2018

For media accreditation, write Quinn Martin at quinn@frontierpr.com.