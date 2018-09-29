Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO (MOEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Moscow Exchange Foru­m: New York Session to convene Monday, October 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 02:27am CEST

New York, 28 September 2018 -- Russia's premier capital markets conference, the Moscow Exchange Forum, will return to New York City this coming Monday, October 1. The event, held this year in partnership with BCS Global Markets, is the largest annual gathering in the United States of institutional investors, corporate leaders and senior government officials focused on the Russian market.

This year's Moscow Exchange Forum: New York Session has been expanded to include four panel sessions. CEOs, portfolio managers and leading researchers will join Russian officials for lively debates on energy, the Russian economy, investing and trading on Moscow Exchange and fintech and banks of the future.

A panel titled 'Russia's Economy: Over the Bump or Over a Barrel?' will feature remarks by Deputy Finance Minister of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolychev, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Sergey Shvetsov, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board Oleg Vyugin and President Emeritus of Northwestern University Henry Bienen, among others.

A panel on 'Oil & Gas of the Future' will be moderated by Damien Courvalin, Head of Energy Commodities Research at Goldman Sachs. Speakers will include the CFO of leading independent gas producer Novatek, Mark Gyetvay; Global Head of Commodities Research at Citi, Edward Morse; McKinsey & Company Senior Partner Matt Rogers; as well as John Wallace, Chairman and CEO of consultancy DeGolyer and MacNaughton.

Other speakers throughout the day will include Moscow Exchange CEO Alexander Afanasiev, Tinkoff Bank CEO Oliver Hughes, BCS Global Markets CEO Roman Lokhov, representatives from US-listed Russian technology companies Yandex and QIWI as well as portfolio managers from HSBC Asset Management, Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management and other funds.

The following day, Tuesday, October 2, executives from leading Russian corporates will hold one-on-one meetings with U.S. institutional investors.

The Moscow Exchange Forum will be held at the Park Hyatt New York on West 57th Street. Registration and additional program details are available at: http://bit.ly/MOEX_NYC_2018

For media accreditation, write Quinn Martin at quinn@frontierpr.com.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 00:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RT
02:27aMOSCOW EXCHANGE FORU­M : New York Session to convene Monday, October 1
PU
09/28MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange trading schedule for 2019 public h..
PU
09/28MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : The Supervisory Board decision on the company's di..
PU
09/28MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange"s Supervisory Board approves strat..
PU
09/26MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : New in next release of securities market system
PU
09/17POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Exchange rates for interim dividend payment
AQ
09/10MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : ASTS/Spectra releases testing
PU
09/07MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Securities market FIX drop copy, FIX trade capture..
PU
09/04MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in August 2018
PU
09/04MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : RUONIA Futures Contract hit record open interest
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 41 045 M
EBIT 2018 26 727 M
Net income 2018 22 156 M
Finance 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 8,09%
P/E ratio 2018 10,74
P/E ratio 2019 9,36
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 230 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 140  RUB
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Konstantinovich Afanasiev Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexei Leonidovich Kudrin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Olegovich Poliakoff Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO3 505
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-1.35%9 320
ASX LTD16.13%8 875
NEX GROUP PLC69.50%5 108
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES5.54%2 740
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV13.53%1 233
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.