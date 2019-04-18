Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : ASTS/Spectra releases testing

Dear MOEX clients,

We would like to inform you that go live date for new releases for Equities, FX and Derivatives markets is 22 April 2019. Trading members are invited for testing on production infrastructure on 20 April 2019.

Testing schedule for the FX market:

12:30 - Start of the trading system, clients' connections.

12:45 - Start of WAPS/WAPN trading (corresponds to 09:45 in real trading).

13:00 - Trading start for all instruments.

14:00 - First clearing session (corresponds to 11:00 in real trading).

14:30 - WAP calculation (corresponds to 11:30).

14:45 - End of order entry at fixing price (corresponds to 12:15).

14:55 - Fixing price calculation (corresponds to 12:30). 15:00 - End of TOD trading for EUR, GBP (corresponds to 15:00).

16:45 - End of TOD trading for USD, silver and gold. (corresponds to 18:00).

16:45 - Settlement session TOM 1 (corresponds to 18:00).

17:15 - Settlement session TOM 2 (corresponds to 19:00).

18:15 - Additional session on FX market.

18:45 - End of first trading day (corresponds to 23:50), end of testing.

Testing schedule for the Derivatives market:

12:30 - 13:00 - Start of the trading system, clients' connections.

13:00 - 14:00 - Monday day session simulation, 20.04.2019

14:00 - 14:10 - Intermediate Clearing

14:10 - 16:00 - Monday day session simulation, 20.04.2019

16:00 - 16:20 - Clearing, report generation.

16:20 - 16:30 - Monday evening session simulation, 20.04.2019, end of testing

Testing schedule for the Equites and bonds market:

12:30 - Start of the trading system, clients' connections.

12:50 - Opening auction.

13:00 - Trading start for all instruments.

15:15 - First clearing session (corresponds to 16:00 in real trading).

17:15 -Second clearing session (corresponds to 19:00 in real trading).

*Further, accordingly, third clearing session (corresponds to 19.20) and additional session (20:00)

18:45 - End of first trading day, end of testing.

If you would like to participate in testing, please email your request to help@moex.com before 18:00 MSK on 18 April 2019. Your request should contain the following details:

Contact person responsible for testing:

For the Derivatives market:

Broker.

Login and clearing register used for testing.

IP address.

For Securities and FX markets:

User IDs.

IP address in case if it's differ from current production setup

For all Plaza2 gates and trading terminals logins participating in testing the passwords will be reset to 12345. Please change the new test password in the client_router.ini file for testing period and revert it to your production password after the testing is complete.If you don't want to participate in testing, we recommend you to disconnect your systems from production environment for all markets for this weekend (20-21 April) in order to avoid receiving test market data.